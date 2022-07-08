Police disperse fans of Mirror's Anson Lo gathered at Tsim Sha Tsui on his birthday

HONG KONG - Fans of Hong Kong boy band Mirror's Anson Lo, who turned 27 on Thursday (July 7), were asked to clear the overcrowded Tsim Sha Tsui ferry pier on the night of his birthday.

The hordes of fans had gathered there as there were free Star Ferry rides between Tsim Sha Tsui and Central, sponsored by his fan club, in honour of his birthday.

The fan club also sponsored free rides on the Hong Kong Observatory Wheel at the AIA Vitality Park in Central and free trips on buses run by operator KMB for people aged 65 and over.

It said the sponsored rides were to "give back to society and spread positivity".

Near the Tsim Sha Tsui terminal, a huge screen played Lo's music videos on repeat, attracting his legions of fans to take selfies in front of it.

As night fell and the ferris wheel stopped operating, more and more fans appeared at Tsim Sha Tsui, according to Hong Kong news portal HK01.

The police had been present to control the fans all day and exhorted them to quickly take their photos and leave, so as to ease the crowding situation.

Lo himself made an appearance on site during the day and posted several photos on social media of the snaking queues waiting to take the free ferry.

In his caption, he thanked his fans and added: "I've said it before, my birthday is also your birthday. So here's wishing happy birthday to everyone."

Lo is part of the wildly popular 12-member boy band, which was formed through ViuTV's reality talent show Good Night Show - King Maker in 2018.

Just last month, fellow band member Keung To had urged their fans, who included young girls as well as their mothers, not to act or behave irrationally.

He also revealed that a fan had almost fallen and caused a stampede during his 23rd birthday celebrations in Causeway Bay in April.