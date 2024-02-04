120 hopefuls audition for K-pop girl group Fifty Fifty

SINGAPORE – Wearing a cropped top, knee-high socks and coloured contact lenses, 14-year-old Cassa Tan tossed her glossy, pin-straight hair as she belted out, unaccompanied, the chorus of English singer Jessie J’s 2011 hit Price Tag before a panel of five judges.

The Secondary 3 Anderson Secondary School student was one of some 120 young women who showed up for a preliminary audition held to find four new members for K-pop girl group Fifty Fifty.

The audition was held at an event space at Kallang Place on Feb 3.

Three members of the former quartet, best known for their 2023 viral hit Cupid, have left the group due to contractual disputes with their management agency Attrakt.

Only Keena remains in the group, which is being planned for an expansion into a quintet.

Cassa also performed the dance choreography of Yes! OK!, the theme song from Season 2 of China’s idol production reality competition Youth With You (2020).

She told The Straits Times: “I was looking at the camera the whole time. I was too scared to look at the judges. I was worried they might give me a stern look or something and it would make me more nervous.”

Audition hopefuls were given about one minute to sing and/or rap and another to dance.