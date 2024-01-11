Want to join K-pop girl group Fifty Fifty? Singapore audition takes place on Feb 3

(From left) Attrakt CEO Chun Hong-june, Keena the remaining member of K-pop girl group Fifty Fifty and Evergreen Group Holdings CEO David Yong. PHOTO: EVERGREEN GROUP HOLDINGS
SINGAPORE - Want to be a member of Fifty Fifty?

Attrakt, the South Korean agency behind the K-pop girl group, will be launching auditions in South-east Asia in partnership with Singapore company Evergreen Group Holdings to find new female joiners.

Fifty Fifty, known for their hit song Cupid (2023), were a quartet when they were formed in November 2022. Only one member, Keena, remains in the group, as Attrakt terminated contracts with members Sio, Aran and Saena in October 2023 following contractual disputes.

The on-site Singapore audition is slated for Feb 3 at Orchard Central. There will also be an online audition from Jan 11 to Feb 10. Interested applicants can register at bit.ly/fiftyfiftyaudition2024

The audition is open to individuals residing in South-east Asia who are at least 15 years old. Participants can showcase their talents in either the vocal/rap or dance categories.

The grand finals, set to unfold in Thailand on Feb 17, will see finalists from both the online and Singapore auditions converging for a showdown. Attrakt’s chief executive Chun Hong-june and Evergreen CEO David Yong will be part of the judging panel.

The winners will make up the new generation of Fifty Fifty and undergo intensive training in preparation for their debut in the second quarter of 2024.

