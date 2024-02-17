Xinyao pioneer Liang Wern Fook celebrates 60th birthday with English translation of his Chinese book

SINGAPORE – Xinyao pioneer Liang Wern Fook is celebrating his 60th birthday with many firsts.

Ahead of his first concert collaboration with the Singapore Chinese Orchestra in June, his first book in English translation is now out.

For those who know the revered singer-composer through his mellifluous vocals and heart-warming lyrics, reading the cheeky stories in his micro-fiction collection The Joy Of A Left Hand is likely to cast the Singaporean icon in a new light.

The original book was published in Chinese in 2006.

The collection’s 52 stories, translated by Berlin-based Singaporean writer Christina Ng, feature a satirical spin on the Goods and Services Tax Act, a playful wink shared between two men and a refined gentleman who brazenly farts in public.

These are topics rarely, if ever, broached in the Father of Xinyao’s lyrics – be it in his evergreen Singapore songs or hit tracks for pop legends such as Hong Kong singer Jacky Cheung.

“My short stories do not come from my everyday personality,” says Liang in an interview with The Straits Times conducted in Mandarin. “In real life, for example, I’m not one to taunt others – but when it comes to these short stories, I express this other side of myself.”

Liang won the Young Artist Award for Literature in 1992 and, in a testament to his varied contributions to Singapore culture, went on to receive the Cultural Medallion for Music in 2010.

Liang, who turns 60 in April, explains how those familiar with his music might glimpse a different side of him in this book: “When writing xinyao or pop songs, it needs to appeal to and be easily understood by a wide audience.

“But when I write micro-fiction, I don’t chase for that immediate understanding – there can be hidden messages or less direct, even dark, humour.”

The stories in the book, penned around the early 2000s, were also written consciously to distinguish himself from his prevailing reputation.

“Even in the literary world, most readers know me for my essays and poetry. I was a little dissatisfied about that and wanted to prove that I could write short stories too, which I had been doing since primary school.”

About five years ago, Ng approached Liang for permission to translate his book, which contains stories that can be as short as a page and which she describes as “witty, funny and very local”.

Ng says of the book’s appeal: “His language is actually very plain when he writes the stories, but it has a certain rhythm. You can find that the pacing is different from other short stories.”

She adds that the author gave her a lot of freedom in her translation.

Liang says: “I often told Christina that she should not be overly cautious with the translation. Especially with this book – a writer has his playful or unorthodox side, which is expressed through the metaphor of writing with one’s left hand. It’s the same with a translator.”