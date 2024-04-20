Secondary: The Musical wows with stunning cast, script and music

Secondary: The Musical

Checkpoint Theatre

Victoria Theatre

April 19, 7.30pm

Following Lilin, a secondary school teacher, and 15-year-old students Ming (Tricia Tan), Omar (Shahid Nasheer) and Reyansh (Krish Natarajan) at Huxley Secondary School, the musical unpacks the stress of examinations and its effects on both teachers and students.

Playwright and composer weish replaces Genevieve Tan as secondary school teacher Miss Zhao Lilin, due to Tan sustaining a vocal injury.

An effortless script captures the casual nature of how students talk without sounding cringey.

Being set in 2015, it allows for slightly outdated slang that would otherwise sound like an adult trying too hard to be relatable. With a mix of English, Malay, Mandarin and the occasional Hokkien phrase, the script makes it feel as if one is listening to a regular Singlish conversation in school.

Matched with a solid cast that is able to talk over each member as people naturally do without feeling staged, the play is highly engaging and memorable.

A standout scene for its humour and display of personality is performed by Charlie (Teoh Jun Vinh), in which he sings about mathematics while dancing (Because Why), drawing laughter from the crowd as he struts around the stage and pops his hips to the rhythm.

Costume designer Max Tan does an excellent job of creating outfits that allow for quick changes off-stage, some taking place in less than 20 seconds as ensemble actors run in and out between scenes.

Rebekah Sangeetha Dorai shines in her role as Mandy Thomas, the strict head of the literature department, taking on the persona of someone so long in the job that her attitude appears callous despite caring deeply for the students.

In a solo (My Own Life), she reveals how much thought she puts into using white literary canon to give students distance from the problems they may face, while striving for a seat at the table as an Indian woman in education.

Dorai is one of three female vocal powerhouses in the show, with ensemble cast member Nadya Zaheer and leading character Ming as the other two whose voices stand out.

Among the male cast, Omar and Charlie are ones to watch, as the former easily raps in both English and Malay while the latter’s vocals lend themselves to a powerful ballad.