Theatre review: Pass.ages weaves the lives of four women at watershed ages

Pass.ages

The Studios: Trip

Esplanade Theatre Studio

Friday, 8pm

Four women standing at their respective watershed ages take turns to tell their stories in this meandering performance which attempts to outline the contours of one’s life as it is disrupted by illness, social convention and – above all – time.

Choreographed dance sequences add another layer of complexity to the lives of these women as the audience confronts the physicality of the body, while elegant and abstract projections on the stage resemble scars, ultrasound scans and waves.

Playwright Jean Tay’s script has its moments of warmth and humour within individual scenes, but the weaving of four narrative threads across the show do not always come together as a tight tapestry as some characters are less developed than others.

The most fully realised character of the quartet is Ogy (Suhaili Safari), a 39-year-old woman who struggles to get pregnant and feels an ambivalence towards talk about her “biological clock”. She is given a powerful backstory which traces her fraught relationship with her body from puberty to womanhood.

The story of middle-aged Shivani (Nirmala Seshadri), too, raises interesting questions about ageism in the performing arts world. A skilled bharatanatyam artist coming into artistic maturity, she finds herself sidelined by younger award-winning artists as her body begins to show signs of slowing.

Others, like the elderly Ching (Dana Lam) – who is cared for in a facility because of her dementia – are less fully fleshed out. Much of the drama centres on a mirror which Ching holds onto, itself a metaphor for self-identity – but little beyond her beloved possession.

Then, there is 18-year-old Millie (Shanice Stanislaus), who deals with an illness that changes her outlook on life. Millie’s overt Gen Z tics and lingo are scripted a tad too exaggeratedly and can sometimes feel more parodic than true to life.

Conceptualised and directed by Sim Yan Ying “YY” – who is also credited as a script editor – as an interdisciplinary production which blends drama and dance, the play has its own ambition of telling its story in a different, less straightforward manner.