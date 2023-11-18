The Straits Times’ Weekly Bestsellers Nov 18

Fiction:
1. (1) Welcome To The Hyunam-dong Bookshop by Hwang Bo-reum
2. (2) Days At The Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa
3. (3) The Goodbye Cat by Hiro Arikawa
4. (7) Before Your Memory Fades by Toshikazu Kawaguchi
5. (4) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa
6. (-) It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover
7. (6) What You Are Looking For Is In The Library by Michiko Aoyama
8. (-) The Love Hypothesis by Ali Hazelwood
9. (10) The Art Of Charlie Chan Hock Chye by Sonny Liew
10. (8) The Boy And The Dog by Seishu Hase
Non-fiction:
1. (-) Strictly Business: The Kwek Leng Beng Story by Peh Shing Huei
2. (1) Atomic Habits by James Clear
3. (2) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli
4. (6) Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert Kiyosaki
5. (3) I Want To Die But I Want To Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Se-hee
6. (4) Surrounded By Vampires by Thomas Erikson
7. (10) The Psychology Of Money by Morgan Housel
8. (-) Ikigai by Hector Garcia and Francesc Miralles
9. (-) Same As Ever by Morgan Housel
10. (-) Others Is Not A Race by Melissa de Silva
Children’s:
1. (-) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #18: No Brainer by Jeff Kinney
2. (1) InvestiGators #7: All Tide Up by John Patrick Green
3. (2) The 169-Storey Treehouse by Andy Griffiths and Terry Denton
4. (3) Percy Jackson And The Olympians #6: The Chalice Of The Gods by Rick Riordan
5. (4) DorkDiaries #15: Not-So Posh Paris Adventure by Rachel Renee Russell
6. (5) Dog Man #11: Twenty Thousand Fleas Under The Sea by Dav Pilkey
7. (8) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #17: Diper Overlode by Jeff Kinney
8. (7) National Geographic Kids Almanac 2024: International Edition by National Geographic
9. (9) A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder by Holly Jackson
10. (6) The Blunders by David Walliams
- This is The Straits Times’ compilation of bestseller lists from the Times, Popular, Epigram, Wardah Books and Book Bar bookstores.