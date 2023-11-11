The Straits Times’ Weekly Bestsellers Nov 11

1. (1) Investigators #7: All Tide Up by John Patrick Green

2. (2) The 169-Storey Treehouse by Andy Griffiths and Terry Denton

3. (3) Percy Jackson And The Olympians #6: The Chalice Of The Gods by Rick Riordan

4. (4) DorkDiaries #15: Not-So-Posh Paris Adventure by Rachel Renee Russell

5. (5) Dog Man #11: Twenty Thousand Fleas Under The Sea by Dav Pilkey

6. (6) The Blunders by David Walliams

7. (8) National Geographic Kids Almanac 2024: International Edition by National Geographic

8. (7) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #17: Diper Overlode by Jeff Kinney

9. (10) A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder by Holly Jackson

10. (-) Agents Of S.U.I.T. by John Patrick Green, Christopher Hastings and Pat Lewis

This is The Sunday Times’ compilation of bestseller lists from the Times, Popular, Epigram, Wardah Books and Book Bar bookstores.