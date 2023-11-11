The Straits Times’ Weekly Bestsellers Nov 11

Fiction:
1. (2) Welcome To The Hyunam-dong Bookshop by Hwang Bo-reum
2. (4) Days At The Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa
3. (1) The Goodbye Cat by Hiro Arikawa
4. (5) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa
5. (-) Before We Say Goodbye by Toshikazu Kawaguchi
6. (-) What You Are Looking For Is In The Library by Michiko Aoyama
7. (6) Before Your Memory Fades by Toshikazu Kawaguchi
8. (-) The Boy And The Dog by Seishu Hase
9. (3) The Kamogawa Food Detectives by Hisashi Kashiwai
10. (10) The Art Of Charlie Chan Hock Chye by Sonny Liew
Non-fiction:
1. (4) Atomic Habits by James Clear
2. (10) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli
3. (3) I Want To Die But I Want To Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Se-hee
4. (7) Surrounded By Vampires by Thomas Erikson
5. (1) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson
6. (2) Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert Kiyosaki
7. (8) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim
8. (-) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson
9. (5) The 48 Laws Of Power by Robert Greene
10. (-) The Psychology Of Money by Morgan Housel
Children’s:
1. (1) Investigators #7: All Tide Up by John Patrick Green
2. (2) The 169-Storey Treehouse by Andy Griffiths and Terry Denton
3. (3) Percy Jackson And The Olympians #6: The Chalice Of The Gods by Rick Riordan
4. (4) DorkDiaries #15: Not-So-Posh Paris Adventure by Rachel Renee Russell
5. (5) Dog Man #11: Twenty Thousand Fleas Under The Sea by Dav Pilkey
6. (6) The Blunders by David Walliams
7. (8) National Geographic Kids Almanac 2024: International Edition by National Geographic
8. (7) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #17: Diper Overlode by Jeff Kinney
9. (10) A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder by Holly Jackson
10. (-) Agents Of S.U.I.T. by John Patrick Green, Christopher Hastings and Pat Lewis
This is The Sunday Times’ compilation of bestseller lists from the Times, Popular, Epigram, Wardah Books and Book Bar bookstores.