The Straits Times’ Weekly Bestsellers Nov 4

1. (1) Investigators #7: All Tide Up by John Patrick Green

2. (2) The 169-Storey Treehouse by Andy Griffiths and Terry Denton

3. (3) Percy Jackson And The Olympians #6: The Chalice Of The Gods by Rick Riordan

4. (4) DorkDiaries #15: Not-So Posh Paris Adventure by Rachel Renee Russell

5. (5) Dog Man #11: Twenty Thousand Fleas Under The Sea by Dav Pilkey

6. (7) The Blunder by David Walliams

7. (6) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #17: Diper Overlode by Jeff Kinney

8. (-) National Geographic Kids Almanac 2024: International Edition by National Geographic

9. (10) InvestiGators #5: Braver And Boulder by John Patrick Green

10. (-) A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder by Holly Jackson

This is The Straits Times’ compilation of bestseller lists from the Times, Popular, Epigram, Wardah Books and Book Bar bookstores.