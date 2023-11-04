The Straits Times’ Weekly Bestsellers Nov 4

Fiction:
1. (3) The Goodbye Cat by Hiro Arikawa
2. (-) Welcome To The Hyunam-dong Bookshop by Hwang Bo-reum
3. (7) The Kamogawa Food Detectives by Hisashi Kashiwai
4. (2) Days At The Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa
5. (5) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa
6. (6) Before Your Memory Fades by Toshikazu Kawaguchi
7. (8) Tales From The Cafe by Toshikazu Kawaguchi
8. (-) Love, Theoretically by Ali Hazelwood
9. (-) Harris Bin Potter And The Stoned Philosopher by Suffian Hakim
10. (-) The Art Of Charlie Chan Hock Chye by Sonny Liew
Non-fiction:
1. (1) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson
2. (2) Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert Kiyosaki
3. (9) I Want To Die But I Want To Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Se-hee
4. (3) Atomic Habits by James Clear
5. (8) The 48 Laws Of Power by Robert Greene
6. (-) Plantasia: A Vegetarian Cookbook Through Asia by Pamelia Chia
7. (6) Surrounded By Vampires by Thomas Erikson
8. (5) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim
9. (10) George Yeo: Musings – Series Three by George Yeo and Woon Tai Ho
10. (4) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli
Children’s:
1. (1) Investigators #7: All Tide Up by John Patrick Green
2. (2) The 169-Storey Treehouse by Andy Griffiths and Terry Denton
3. (3) Percy Jackson And The Olympians #6: The Chalice Of The Gods by Rick Riordan
4. (4) DorkDiaries #15: Not-So Posh Paris Adventure by Rachel Renee Russell
5. (5) Dog Man #11: Twenty Thousand Fleas Under The Sea by Dav Pilkey
6. (7) The Blunder by David Walliams
7. (6) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #17: Diper Overlode by Jeff Kinney
8. (-) National Geographic Kids Almanac 2024: International Edition by National Geographic
9. (10) InvestiGators #5: Braver And Boulder by John Patrick Green
10. (-) A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder by Holly Jackson
This is The Straits Times’ compilation of bestseller lists from the Times, Popular, Epigram, Wardah Books and Book Bar bookstores.