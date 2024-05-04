The Straits Times’ Weekly Bestsellers May 4

Shawn Hoo
Updated
May 04, 2024, 02:00 PM
Published
May 04, 2024, 02:00 PM

Fiction

1. (1) Butter by Asako Yuzuki
2. (2) The Three-Body Problem by Liu Cixin
3. (-) Funny Story by Emily Henry
4. (8) Crime And Punishment by Fyodor Dostoevsky
5. (7) A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara
6. (-) Before The Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi
7. (-) Babel by R.F. Kuang
8. (-) The Accidental Malay by Karina Bahrin
9. (-) Gus: The Life And Opinions Of The Last Raffles’ Banded Langur by Jon Gresham
10. (-) Let’s Give It Up For Gimme Lao! by Sebastian Sim

Non-Fiction:

1. (2) The Wealth Money Can’t Buy by Robin Sharma
2. (3) The Woke Salaryman Crash Course On Capitalism & Money by The Woke Salaryman
3. (-) Uptime by Laura Mae Martin
4. (-) From Beirut To Jerusalem: 40th Anniversary Edition by Ang Swee Chai
5. (6) Enigmas by Simon Tay
6. (4) Ikigai by Hector Garcia and Francesc Miralles
7. (-) The Courage To Be Disliked by Fumitake Koga and Ichiro Kishimi
8. (7) The 48 Laws Of Power by Robert Greene
9. (1) Supercommunicators by Charles Duhigg
10. (-) Wet Market To Table: A Modern Approach To Fruit And Vegetables by Pamelia Chia

Children’s:

1. (-) It Had To Be Her by Anittha Thanabalan
2. (1) Dog Man #12: The Scarlet Shedder by Dav Pilkey
3. (-) The Letter With The Golden Stamp by Onjali Q. Rauf
4. (7) The Reappearance Of Rachel Price by Holly Jackson
5. (-) Dragons In Chinatown (Chinese New Year In Singapore) by Valerie Pereira and Kwee Eng Liau
6. (-) Catch Mee If You Can: Find The Noodles, Eat The Noodles! By Lee Jia Zhen and Low Lai Chow
7. (-) Every School A Good School by Ng Ziqin
8. (4) Powerless by Lauren Roberts
9. (-) The 26-Storey Treehouse by Andy Griffiths
10. (-) The Brilliant Oil Lamp by Quek Hong Shin

This is The Straits Times’ compilation of bestseller lists from the Times, Kinokuniya, Epigram, Wardah Books and Book Bar bookstores.

