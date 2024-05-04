The Straits Times’ Weekly Bestsellers May 4

1. (-) It Had To Be Her by Anittha Thanabalan

2. (1) Dog Man #12: The Scarlet Shedder by Dav Pilkey

3. (-) The Letter With The Golden Stamp by Onjali Q. Rauf

4. (7) The Reappearance Of Rachel Price by Holly Jackson

5. (-) Dragons In Chinatown (Chinese New Year In Singapore) by Valerie Pereira and Kwee Eng Liau

6. (-) Catch Mee If You Can: Find The Noodles, Eat The Noodles! By Lee Jia Zhen and Low Lai Chow

7. (-) Every School A Good School by Ng Ziqin

8. (4) Powerless by Lauren Roberts

9. (-) The 26-Storey Treehouse by Andy Griffiths

10. (-) The Brilliant Oil Lamp by Quek Hong Shin

This is The Straits Times’ compilation of bestseller lists from the Times, Kinokuniya, Epigram, Wardah Books and Book Bar bookstores.