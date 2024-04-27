The Straits Times’ Weekly Bestsellers April 27

Fiction:
1. (1) Butter by Asako Yuzuki
2. (-) The Three-Body Problem by Liu Cixin
3. (-) The Mischief Of Ordinary Things by Felix Cheong
4. (-) Taming 7 by Chloe Walsh
5. (2) Dune by Frank Herbert
6. (-) Twisted Games by Ana Huang
7. (-) A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara
8. (5) Crime And Punishment by Fyodor Dostoevsky
9. (-) Twisted Love by Ana Huang
10. (-) Normal People by Sally Rooney
Non-fiction:
1. (-) Supercommunicators by Charles Duhigg
2. (1) The Wealth Money Can’t Buy by Robin Sharma
3. (3) The Woke Salaryman Crash Course On Capitalism & Money by The Woke Salaryman
4. (6) Ikigai by Hector Garcia and Francesc Miralles
5. (9) Atomic Habits by James Clear
6. (5) Enigmas by Simon Tay
7. (-) The 48 Laws Of Power by Robert Greene
8. (-) The Psychology Of Money by Morgan Housel
9. (-) When Things Don’t Go Your Way by Haemin Sunim
10. (-) Visionary Architects Of Monsoon Asia by Robert Powell
Children’s:
1. (1) Dog Man #12: The Scarlet Shedder by Dav Pilkey
2. (-) Powerful by Lauren Roberts
3. (3) Agents Of S.U.I.T. #2: From Badger To Worse by John Patrick Green
4. (7) Powerless by Lauren Roberts
5. (-) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #18: No Brainer by Jeff Kinney
6. (-) The Gruffalo by Julia Donaldson
7. (2) The Reappearance Of Rachel Price by Holly Jackson
8. (4) I Hope This Doesn’t Find You by Ann Liang
9. (8) If He Had Been With Me by Laura Nowlin
10. (-) Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone by J.K. Rowling
- This is The Straits Times’ compilation of bestseller lists from the Times, Kinokuniya, Epigram, Wardah Books and Book Bar bookstores.