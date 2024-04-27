The Straits Times’ Weekly Bestsellers April 27

1. (1) Dog Man #12: The Scarlet Shedder by Dav Pilkey

2. (-) Powerful by Lauren Roberts

3. (3) Agents Of S.U.I.T. #2: From Badger To Worse by John Patrick Green

4. (7) Powerless by Lauren Roberts

5. (-) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #18: No Brainer by Jeff Kinney

6. (-) The Gruffalo by Julia Donaldson

7. (2) The Reappearance Of Rachel Price by Holly Jackson

8. (4) I Hope This Doesn’t Find You by Ann Liang

9. (8) If He Had Been With Me by Laura Nowlin

10. (-) Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone by J.K. Rowling

This is The Straits Times’ compilation of bestseller lists from the Times, Kinokuniya, Epigram, Wardah Books and Book Bar bookstores.