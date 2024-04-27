Book Box: Literary giants live on

Posthumous publication is always thorny, especially when the author in question wanted his or her unfinished manuscripts destroyed upon his or her death.

After British fantasy writer Terry Pratchett’s death in 2015, the hard drive containing his drafts was crushed by a steamroller, as per his request.

On the other hand, Prague-born writer Franz Kafka’s last wish to have all his work burnt unread was disregarded by his friend Max Brod, who salvaged what would go on to be some of Kafka’s best-known work, including The Trial (1925) and The Castle (1926).

Such was the dilemma faced by the sons of Gabriel Garcia Marquez, the Colombian Nobel Laureate whose works such as the magical realist epic One Hundred Years Of Solitude (1967) helped fuel the Latin American boom of the 1960s and 1970s.

In his final years, as he struggled with dementia, Garcia Marquez had been working on one last novel.

READ MORE HERE

Book review: In James, Percival Everett audaciously reimagines a controversial Mark Twain classic