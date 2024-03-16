The Straits Times’ Weekly Bestseller March 16

Fiction:
1. (1) Butter by Asako Yuzuki
2. (2) Dune by Frank Herbert
3. (3) Welcome To The Hyunam-dong Bookshop by Hwang Bo-reum
4. (-) The Art Of Charlie Chan Hock Chye by Sonny Liew
5. (4) A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara
6. (-) Icebreaker by Hannah Grace
7. (5) A Court Of Thorns And Roses by Sarah J. Maas
8. (-) Days At The Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa
9. (-) The Picture Of Dorian Gray by Oscar Wilde
10. (-) The Three-Body Problem by Cixin Liu
Non-fiction:
1. (-) The S.T.A.R. System by Goh Ai Yat and Sherrie Low
2. (-) Principles: Life And Work by Ray Dalio
3. (-) Taylor Swift: The Whole Story by Chas Newkey-Burden
4. (4) Atomic Habits by James Clear
5. (7) Supercommunicators by Charles Duhigg
6. (-) When Things Don’t Go Your Way by Haemin Sunim
7. (5) The Psychology Of Money by Morgan Housel
8. (1) If I Were King Of Singapore by Adrian Tan
9. (9) The 38 Letters From J.D. Rockefeller To His Son by John D. Rockefeller
10. (-) Taylor Swift: Icon by Katy Sprinkel
Children’s:
1. (1) Agents Of S.U.I.T. #2: From Badger To Worse by John Patrick Green
2. (-) I Hope This Doesn’t Find You by Ann Liang
3. (6) Powerless by Lauren Roberts
4. (3) If He Had Been With Me by Laura Nowlin
5. (9) Claudia And The Bad Joke: A Graphic Novel (The Baby-Sitters Club #15) by Ann M. Martin and Arley Nopra
6. (-) Taylor Swift: A Little Golden Book Biography by Wendy Loggia
7. (2) If Only I Had Told Her by Laura Nowlin
8. (5) 30 Days Of Good Deeds Activity Book by Yatie Samsul
9. (-) The Moon Over Geylang Serai (Hari Raya In Singapore) by Valeria Pereira
10. (-) The Bowing Of The Stars by Mehded Maryam Sinclair
- This is The Straits Times’ compilation of bestseller lists from the Times, Kinokuniya, Epigram, Wardah Books and Book Bar bookstores.