The Straits Times’ Weekly Bestsellers March 9

1. (-) Agents Of S.U.I.T. #2: From Badger To Worse by John Patrick Green

2. (-) If Only I Had Told Her by Laura Nowlin

3. (-) If He Had Been With Me by Laura Nowlin

4. (-) Cat Kid Comic Club #5: Influencers by Dav Pilkey

5. (-) 30 Days Of Good Deeds Activity Book by Yatie Samsul

6. (-) Powerless by Lauren Roberts

7. (-) A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder by Holly Jackson

8. (-) Between Shades Of Grey by Ruta Sepetys

9. (-) Claudia And The Bad Joke: A Graphic Novel (The Baby-Sitters Club #15) by Ann M. Martin and Arley Nopra

10. (9) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #18: No Brainer by Jeff Kinney

This is The Sunday Times’ compilation of bestseller lists from the Times, Kinokuniya, Epigram, Wardah Books and Book Bar bookstores.