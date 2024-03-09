The Straits Times’ Weekly Bestsellers March 9

Fiction:
1. (-) Butter by Asako Yuzuki
2. (-) Dune by Frank Herbert
3. (-) Welcome To The Hyunam-dong Bookshop by Hwang Bo-reum
4. (-) A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara
5. (-) A Court Of Thorns And Roses by Sarah J. Maas
6. (-) Crime And Punishment by Fyodor Dostoevsky
7. (-) Metamorphosis by Franz Kafka
8. (-) Days At The Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa
9. (-) Bride by Ali Hazelwood
10. (-) King Of Wrath by Ana Huang
Non-fiction:
1. (10) If I Were King Of Singapore by Adrian Tan
2. (-) The Woke Salaryman Crash Course On Capitalism & Money by The Woke Salaryman
3. (-) The Courage To Be Disliked by Ichiro Kishimi and Fumitake Koga
4. (-) Atomic Habits by James Clear
5. (-) The Psychology Of Money by Morgan Housel
6. (-) Ikigai by Hector Garcia and Francesc Miralles
7. (-) Supercommunicators by Charles Duhigg
8. (-) One Man’s View Of The World by Lee Kuan Yew
9. (-) The 38 Letters From J.D. Rockefeller To His Son by John D. Rockefeller
10. (-) Collide: Embracing Conflict To Boost Creativity by Tay Guan Hin
Children’s:
1. (-) Agents Of S.U.I.T. #2: From Badger To Worse by John Patrick Green
2. (-) If Only I Had Told Her by Laura Nowlin
3. (-) If He Had Been With Me by Laura Nowlin
4. (-) Cat Kid Comic Club #5: Influencers by Dav Pilkey
5. (-) 30 Days Of Good Deeds Activity Book by Yatie Samsul
6. (-) Powerless by Lauren Roberts
7. (-) A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder by Holly Jackson
8. (-) Between Shades Of Grey by Ruta Sepetys
9. (-) Claudia And The Bad Joke: A Graphic Novel (The Baby-Sitters Club #15) by Ann M. Martin and Arley Nopra
10. (9) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #18: No Brainer by Jeff Kinney
This is The Sunday Times’ compilation of bestseller lists from the Times, Kinokuniya, Epigram, Wardah Books and Book Bar bookstores.