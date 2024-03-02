The Straits Times’ Weekly Bestsellers March 2

Fiction
1. (-) The Art Of Charlie Chan Hock Chye by Sonny Liew
2. (-) The Great Reclamation by Rachel Heng
3. (-) Ministry Of Moral Panic by Amanda Lee Koe
4. (-) Love From Mecca To Medina by S.K. Ali
5. (-) Communion by Juliette Yu-Ming Lizeray
6. (-) Impractical Uses Of Cake by Yeoh Jo-Ann
7. (-) Harris Bin Potter And The Stoned Philosopher by Suffian Hakim
8. (-) Sudden Superstar by Claire Betita Guzman
9. (-) Work-Life Balance: Malevolent Managers And Folkloric Freelancers by Benjamin Chee and Wayne Ree
10. (10) Before We Say Goodbye by Toshikazu Kawaguchi
Non-fiction
1. (-) The Leader, The Teacher & You by Siong Guan Lim and Joanne H. Lim
2. (-) Nerdbaker 2: Tales From The Yeast Indies by Christopher Tan
3. (-) Hard At Work: Life In Singapore by Gerard Sasges
4. (-) The Way Of Kueh: Savouring & Saving Singapore’s Heritage Desserts by Christopher Tan
5. (-) Making Kin: Ecofeminist Essays From Singapore by Esther Vincent Xueming and Angelia Poon
6. (5) I Want To Die But I Want To Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Se-hee
7. (-) Eating Chilli Crab In The Anthropocene by Matthew Schneider-Mayerson
8. (-) Scarlet Harlot: My Double Life by Ashley Chan and Gerrie Lim
9. (-) 50 Years Of Urban Planning In Singapore by Heng Chye Kiang
10. (-) If I Were King Of Singapore by Adrian Tan
Children’s
1. (-) Every School A Good School by Ng Ziqin
2. (-) Charlie The Sweeper by Sarah Ang
3. (-) The Very Hungry Caterpillar’s Very First Encyclopedia by DK
4. (-) One by Tan Ter Cheah
5. (-) The Incredible Basket by Quek Hong Shin
6. (-) The Blunders by David Walliams
7. (-) My Favorite Things Around Singapore Colouring Book by David Liew
8. (-) Your Life On Earth (Here We Are) by Oliver Jeffers
9. (4) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #18: No Brainer by Jeff Kinney
10. (-) The Little Prata Girl by Abhi Krish and Isabella Tong
This is The Straits Times’ compilation of bestseller lists from the Times, Epigram, Wardah Books and Book Bar bookstores.