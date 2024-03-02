The Straits Times’ Weekly Bestsellers March 2

1. (-) Every School A Good School by Ng Ziqin

2. (-) Charlie The Sweeper by Sarah Ang

3. (-) The Very Hungry Caterpillar’s Very First Encyclopedia by DK

4. (-) One by Tan Ter Cheah

5. (-) The Incredible Basket by Quek Hong Shin

6. (-) The Blunders by David Walliams

7. (-) My Favorite Things Around Singapore Colouring Book by David Liew

8. (-) Your Life On Earth (Here We Are) by Oliver Jeffers

9. (4) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #18: No Brainer by Jeff Kinney

10. (-) The Little Prata Girl by Abhi Krish and Isabella Tong

This is The Straits Times’ compilation of bestseller lists from the Times, Epigram, Wardah Books and Book Bar bookstores.