The Straits Times’ Weekly Bestsellers March 2

Charmaine Lim
Updated
Mar 02, 2024, 02:00 PM
Published
Mar 02, 2024, 02:00 PM

Fiction

PHOTO: EPIGRAM BOOKS

1. (-) The Art Of Charlie Chan Hock Chye by Sonny Liew
2. (-) The Great Reclamation by Rachel Heng
3. (-) Ministry Of Moral Panic by Amanda Lee Koe
4. (-) Love From Mecca To Medina by S.K. Ali
5. (-) Communion by Juliette Yu-Ming Lizeray 
6. (-) Impractical Uses Of Cake by Yeoh Jo-Ann
7. (-) Harris Bin Potter And The Stoned Philosopher by Suffian Hakim
8. (-) Sudden Superstar by Claire Betita Guzman
9. (-) Work-Life Balance: Malevolent Managers And Folkloric Freelancers by Benjamin Chee and Wayne Ree
10. (10) Before We Say Goodbye by Toshikazu Kawaguchi

Non-fiction

PHOTO: WORLD SCIENTIFIC PUBLISHING

1. (-) The Leader, The Teacher & You by Siong Guan Lim and Joanne H. Lim
2. (-) Nerdbaker 2: Tales From The Yeast Indies by Christopher Tan
3. (-) Hard At Work: Life In Singapore by Gerard Sasges
4. (-) The Way Of Kueh: Savouring & Saving Singapore’s Heritage Desserts by Christopher Tan
5. (-) Making Kin: Ecofeminist Essays From Singapore by Esther Vincent Xueming and Angelia Poon
6. (5) I Want To Die But I Want To Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Se-hee
7. (-) Eating Chilli Crab In The Anthropocene by Matthew Schneider-Mayerson
8. (-) Scarlet Harlot: My Double Life by Ashley Chan and Gerrie Lim
9. (-) 50 Years Of Urban Planning In Singapore by Heng Chye Kiang
10. (-) If I Were King Of Singapore by Adrian Tan

Children’s

PHOTO: EPIGRAM BOOKS

1. (-) Every School A Good School by Ng Ziqin
2. (-) Charlie The Sweeper by Sarah Ang
3. (-) The Very Hungry Caterpillar’s Very First Encyclopedia by DK
4. (-) One by Tan Ter Cheah
5. (-) The Incredible Basket by Quek Hong Shin
6. (-) The Blunders by David Walliams
7. (-) My Favorite Things Around Singapore Colouring Book by David Liew
8. (-) Your Life On Earth (Here We Are) by Oliver Jeffers
9. (4) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #18: No Brainer by Jeff Kinney
10. (-) The Little Prata Girl by Abhi Krish and Isabella Tong

This is The Straits Times’ compilation of bestseller lists from the Times, Epigram, Wardah Books and Book Bar bookstores.

More On This Topic
Book Box: Dorm life, death, pandemic thoughts and monsters
Singapore Shelf: Liang Wern Fook’s first book in English translation, Felix Cheong’s bumper crop of titles

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top