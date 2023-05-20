Theatre review: Total theatre Angel Island turns immigrants’ pain into something wondrous

Singapore International Festival of Arts

Angel Island

Huang Ruo and Brian Gothong Tan

Singtel Waterfront Theatre

Friday (May 19)

From the moment Angel Island opens in the cavernous black space – the audience set about 10m back from the ground-level stage — it forces theatregoers to give it their rapt attention, with three to four points of focus at any one time.

An assault on the senses, New York-based Chinese composer Huang Ruo and Singaporean co-director Brian Gothong Tan’s Angel Island is also a production of astounding beauty, crafted from the pain of Chinese immigrants detained in a United States immigration facility between 1910 and 1940.

Not for Huang and Tan conventional theatre, but sung Chinese poems accompanied by a string quartet, dance and multimedia projections. This description, though, is a pale reflection of what actually transpires on the watery stage.

The central platform on which the musicians play is a nod to the Angel Island in San Francisco Bay, California. Barred from it, the chorus stands in the surrounding pool. The members huddle in solidarity, hem in the island in desperation and give their dead comrade a moving send-off.

By the fourth act, the meaning of Huang’s braindchild becomes clear: Far from just a mere recall of history, this is an act of transmutation.

Even the worst trauma can be corralled into wondrous, ethereal vocal slides and even the most heinous de-humanisation can be marshalled into a response that makes the spirit soar.

Angel Island is divided into eight acts, with the even number acts corresponding to four wen yan wen (classical Chinese) poems found carved on the barrack walls. The poems, lamentations of the immigrants’ fate, are set to spare string music played by the Del Sol Quartet, and sung by 15 singers from the Taipei Chamber Singers.

In these compositions, the words and phrases of the individual poems are echoed, harmonised and transposed in an extended vocal choreography, whether giving a sense of the expansive monotony and uncertain hope of “water” or to resemble breathless pants mid-sob.

There are no surtitles here and the words – along with their translation – can be found only in the programme booklet; Huang invites the audience to simply bask in the tide of sound and their unfamiliar lyricism.