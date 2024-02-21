ST Life Theatre Awards 2024 nominees: Shakespeare, Doubt, Brown Boys and G*d Is A Woman

Notwithstanding its drastically different scale and vibe, Myle Yan Tay’s Brown Boys Don’t Tell Jokes, a talky and taut chamber play interrogating male friendship and minority sensibilities, has also been richly awarded with four nominations.

The Checkpoint Theatre season opener is in the running for Production of the Year, plus Best Ensemble for the cast and a Best Director nod for co-founder Huzir Sulaiman.

Tay’s debut is also a hot favourite in the Best Original Script category – one packed in 2024 with stellar and original writing. It squares off against Joel Tan’s equally fantastic G*d Is A Woman, Wild Rice’s comical satire of middle-class prudery, also up for Production of the Year.

Tan has two entries in the Best Original Script category, the other being his libretto for opera Butterfly Lovers – a valiant first attempt at the form. Amanda Chong’s crowd-pleasing Psychob***h and Lucas Ho’s nuanced exploration of a middle-aged religious couple in Tender Submission are also in contention.

Doubt: A Parable, Pangdemonium’s adaptation of John Patrick Shanley’s questioning of moral certainty in a New York church school, rounds off the best production nominees, its four nominations including Best Actress for Neo Swee Lin, who has a tour de force as dour disciplinarian Sister Aloysius.

It is Neo’s third nomination in the category, and she is up against potent turns, notably from Sharda Harrison as a recalcitrant drug addict in People, Places & Things and Sindhura Kalidas for her one-woman effort in Psychob***h.

The returning Jada might also yet cause an upset here, with her subtle portrayal of a long-suffering but self-assured gender-fluid Malay uncle in dementia play Potong.