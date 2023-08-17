Support for talents and traditions: Raising the bar for musical excellence

New Zealand soprano Kiri Te Kanawa’s rise to operatic prominence stems from a blend of vocal prowess and dedication. Her signature voice, characterised by its velvety timbre and impressive range, effortlessly navigates diverse operatic genres, leading her to leave an indelible operatic mark when she took on the roles of the Countess, in The Marriage of Figaro (1971), and Desdemona, in Othello (1974).

As a testament to her musical finesse, Te Kanawa became the first Rolex Testimonee from the arts fraternity in 1976, a role she retains to this day as an esteemed partner. (See below: Musical Greats) Leaders in their fields, Rolex Testimonees share common values and philosophies with the Swiss watchmaker.

In 2014, Te Kanawa established the Kiri Te Kanawa Foundation to provide financial help to young and outstanding singers from New Zealand, and mentor them to develop their careers. Rolex has supported the foundation from its inception, out of its belief in the importance of the passing on of knowledge to the next generation.

This belief is also one of the key motivating factors for the watchmaker to launch the Rolex Mentor & Protege Initiative in 2002. The unique programme pairs young artistic talents with world-renowned masters in their genre for one-on-one mentoring and creative collaboration over two years.