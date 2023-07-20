Building timeless beauty: Unravel the common thread that ties these architectural marvels

In the picturesque city of Venice lies the Giardini, a hidden oasis of tranquillity that is also where the Biennale Architettura is hosted.

Nestled amid the lush greenery stands the Rolex Pavilion, a distinguished feature at the world’s premier architectural forum that will run until Nov 26.

Since 2014, Rolex has been the exclusive partner and official timepiece of the biennale, and the Pavilion holds exhibitions linked to the Swiss watchmaker’s commitment to architecture and the transmission of knowledge to budding architects.

Boasting distinct design elements that reflect various features of Rolex timepieces, the Pavilion highlights the importance of architecture in daily life and has always captivated visitors to the event.

In recent years, the Pavilion has hosted a showcase on Rolex buildings around the world, such as the ones in Dallas and Milan designed respectively by architects Kengo Kuma and Studio Albini Associati.

At the core of the Pavilion’s offerings this year is an exhibition, which highlights the materials such as marble, travertine, stucco and glass employed by Rolex in its boutiques worldwide and gives visitors the opportunity to enjoy a sensory experience of the Rolex universe.

Predominantly sourced and crafted in Italy, these raw materials are transformed into surfaces and objects by the skilled hands of artisans.

And in line with its philosophy of passing down knowledge to the next generation, the work of mentors and proteges in the Rolex Mentor and Protege Arts Initiative has also been exhibited. For two years, young artists are paired with masters in their disciplines for one-on-one mentoring and creative collaboration.