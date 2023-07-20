Building timeless beauty: Unravel the common thread that ties these architectural marvels

In the picturesque city of Venice lies the Giardini, a hidden oasis of tranquillity that is also where the Biennale Architettura is hosted.
Nestled amid the lush greenery stands the Rolex Pavilion, a distinguished feature at the world’s premier architectural forum that will run until Nov 26.
Since 2014, Rolex has been the exclusive partner and official timepiece of the biennale, and the Pavilion holds exhibitions linked to the Swiss watchmaker’s commitment to architecture and the transmission of knowledge to budding architects.
Boasting distinct design elements that reflect various features of Rolex timepieces, the Pavilion highlights the importance of architecture in daily life and has always captivated visitors to the event.
In recent years, the Pavilion has hosted a showcase on Rolex buildings around the world, such as the ones in Dallas and Milan designed respectively by architects Kengo Kuma and Studio Albini Associati.
At the core of the Pavilion’s offerings this year is an exhibition, which highlights the materials such as marble, travertine, stucco and glass employed by Rolex in its boutiques worldwide and gives visitors the opportunity to enjoy a sensory experience of the Rolex universe.
Predominantly sourced and crafted in Italy, these raw materials are transformed into surfaces and objects by the skilled hands of artisans.
And in line with its philosophy of passing down knowledge to the next generation, the work of mentors and proteges in the Rolex Mentor and Protege Arts Initiative has also been exhibited. For two years, young artists are paired with masters in their disciplines for one-on-one mentoring and creative collaboration.
This year, to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the unique initiative, a display will highlight the works of architecture mentors and proteges from the programme.
Special spotlight is also shone on the newly-refurbished Centenary Hall, which houses Rolex Australia, in Melbourne – this project not only conserved a historic building but also improved its environmental impact.
Meeting of great minds
In its 18th edition this year, the Biennale Architettura is themed “The Laboratory of the Future” and curated by Ghanaian-Scottish academic and educator Lesley Lokko.
She focuses the biennale on Africa – more than half the contributors to the exhibition are African and Diasporan practitioners, whose works are centred on climate change.
Lokko says: “We envisage our exhibition as a laboratory where architects and practitioners across an expanded field of creative disciplines draw out examples from their contemporary practices that chart a path for the audience.”
Besides the Giardini, the biennale is held across two other sites at Arsenale and Forte Marghera.
Prominent figures from the Rolex arts community taking part in the biennale include Ghanaian-British architect David Adjaye and his protege, Niger-born Mariam Issoufou Kamara, as well as Rolex Awards for Enterprise jury member Diebedo Francis Kere from Burkina Faso. Their works can be found in Force Majeure, part of the curator’s section at the Giardini’s Central Pavilion.
Two other proteges – Congolese visual artist Sammy Baloji and Paraguayan architect Gloria Cabral – will feature in Dangerous Liaisons shown at the Arsenale section of the biennale.
What is special is that their collaborative piece of work was made possible through the Mentor & Protege Programme’s collaboration fund that supports cross-disciplinary artistic endeavours among the Rolex arts fellows.
As the Biennale Architettura grows in significance, it attracts a diverse audience that cherishes innovation and design to shape the world.
With its support for the biennale, Rolex hopes to engage this audience to further emphasise the power of architecture in making the world a better place and to leave a lasting contribution to culture worldwide.
As Lokko best explains: “Architects have a unique opportunity to put forward ambitious and creative ideas that help us imagine a more equitable and optimistic future in common.”
In partnership with Rolex, Artistry Unbound is a series of initiatives that celebrates excellence and perpetuates artistic heritage, creating a link between the past, present and future.