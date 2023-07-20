IN PARTNERSHIP WITH ROLEX

Building timeless beauty: Unravel the common thread that ties these architectural marvels

By collaborating with architects the world over, Rolex hopes to promote artistic excellence and groom next-generation masters in the process

As part of the Biennale Architettura in Venice, the Rolex Pavilion located in the Giardini boasts a distinctive design that recalls the iconic fluted bezel on the brand’s timepieces. PHOTO: ROLEX/RETO ALBERTALLI
In the picturesque city of Venice lies the Giardini, a hidden oasis of tranquillity that is also where the Biennale Architettura is hosted.

Nestled amid the lush greenery stands the Rolex Pavilion, a distinguished feature at the world’s premier architectural forum that will run until Nov 26.

Since 2014, Rolex has been the exclusive partner and official timepiece of the biennale, and the Pavilion holds exhibitions linked to the Swiss watchmaker’s commitment to architecture and the transmission of knowledge to budding architects. 

Boasting distinct design elements that reflect various features of Rolex timepieces, the Pavilion highlights the importance of architecture in daily life and has always captivated visitors to the event.

In recent years, the Pavilion has hosted a showcase on Rolex buildings around the world, such as the ones in Dallas and Milan designed respectively by architects Kengo Kuma and Studio Albini Associati. 

At the core of the Pavilion’s offerings this year is an exhibition, which highlights the materials such as marble, travertine, stucco and glass employed by Rolex in its boutiques worldwide and gives visitors the opportunity to enjoy a sensory experience of the Rolex universe.

Predominantly sourced and crafted in Italy, these raw materials are transformed into surfaces and objects by the skilled hands of artisans. 

And in line with its philosophy of passing down knowledge to the next generation, the work of mentors and proteges in the Rolex Mentor and Protege Arts Initiative has also been exhibited. For two years, young artists are paired with masters in their disciplines for one-on-one mentoring and creative collaboration. 

Prominent figures in this year’s Biennale Architettura include Rolex Mentor & Protege pair Ghanaian-British architect David Adjaye (right) and Niger-born architect Mariam Issoufou Kamara. PHOTO: ROLEX/THOMAS CHENE

This year, to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the unique initiative, a display will highlight the works of architecture mentors and proteges from the programme. 

Special spotlight is also shone on the newly-refurbished Centenary Hall, which houses Rolex Australia, in Melbourne – this project not only conserved a historic building but also improved its environmental impact. 

Meeting of great minds

In its 18th edition this year, the Biennale Architettura is themed “The Laboratory of the Future” and curated by Ghanaian-Scottish academic and educator Lesley Lokko. 

She focuses the biennale on Africa – more than half the contributors to the exhibition are African and Diasporan practitioners, whose works are centred on climate change.

Lokko says: “We envisage our exhibition as a laboratory where architects and practitioners across an expanded field of creative disciplines draw out examples from their contemporary practices that chart a path for the audience.” 

Besides the Giardini, the biennale is held across two other sites at Arsenale and Forte Marghera.

Prominent figures from the Rolex arts community taking part in the biennale include Ghanaian-British architect David Adjaye and his protege, Niger-born Mariam Issoufou Kamara, as well as Rolex Awards for Enterprise jury member Diebedo Francis Kere from Burkina Faso. Their works can be found in Force Majeure, part of the curator’s section at the Giardini’s Central Pavilion.

Ghanaian-British architect David Adjaye’s works can be found in Force Majeure at the Giardini’s Central Pavilion. PHOTO: LA BIENNALE DI VENEZIA

Two other proteges – Congolese visual artist Sammy Baloji and Paraguayan architect Gloria Cabral – will feature in Dangerous Liaisons shown at the Arsenale section of the biennale. 

What is special is that their collaborative piece of work was made possible through the Mentor & Protege Programme’s collaboration fund that supports cross-disciplinary artistic endeavours among the Rolex arts fellows.

As the Biennale Architettura grows in significance, it attracts a diverse audience that cherishes innovation and design to shape the world.

With its support for the biennale, Rolex hopes to engage this audience to further emphasise the power of architecture in making the world a better place and to leave a lasting contribution to culture worldwide.

As Lokko best explains: “Architects have a unique opportunity to put forward ambitious and creative ideas that help us imagine a more equitable and optimistic future in common.”

Shaping skylines

Rolex's ethos of design and innovation of the highest quality extends to the buildings it commissions around the world. Discover four remarkable architectural endeavours where innovation, sustainability and craftsmanship converge

Rolex building in Dallas, US

The dynamic Rolex building in Dallas, Texas is designed by renowned Japanese architect Kengo Kuma. PHOTO: ROLEX/CEDRIC WIDMER

In the midst of a cityscape dominated by conventional right-angled buildings, a remarkable structure emerges. Designed by acclaimed Japanese architect Kengo Kuma, this Rolex building in Dallas breaks the mould with its mesmerising form that appears to “twist and turn” out of the ground. 

Kuma's design philosophy merges the boundaries between indoor and outdoor spaces, influenced by traditional Japanese architecture. 

Wooden gapped boards offer a sense of delicate lightness in the ground floor reception area. PHOTO: ROLEX/CEDRIC WIDMER

He explains: “Usually, office buildings are independent monuments, and the building is separate from the land around it. So I thought of starting with the landscape by connecting the building to the ground with a low Japanese castle wall, and twisted the building to show the continuous movement from terrain to building.”

Completed in 2018, the building features in-between spaces and verandas, known as engawa, which allow for a harmonious connection with the surrounding environment. The exterior showcases a delicate layering of materials, while ultra-thin brise-soleil screens control sunlight, giving a sense of lightness to the structure.

Inside, the building captivates with its striking use of wood. Projecting wooden boards adorn the walls and ceilings to create a unique interplay of depth and lightness. Green balconies, gardens, and small pools are incorporated to further enhance the building's connection to nature.

Centenary Hall in Melbourne, Australia

The Rolex Australia headquarters is located in the recently-renovated Centenary Hall in Melbourne. PHOTO: ROLEX/CEDRIC WIDMER

Located in the heart of Melbourne CBD, the newly-restored Centenary Hall was unveiled earlier this year as the watchmaker’s Oceania headquarters. 

Originally an art deco gem, this massive six-storey building underwent a masterful refurbishment which seamlessly blended its historic charm with contemporary interior design and sustainable elements. With architect Peter Miglis of Woods Bagot at the helm, the building blends form and function, precision, innovation and environmental responsibility.

The restoration focused on reviving Centenary Hall’s original architectural splendour, paying homage to its 1935 construction. For one, the original Orange Order Star has been meticulously restored in the terrazzo flooring of the foyer and the ornate ceiling of the ballroom. Each level also caters to the unique needs of administrative staff and watchmakers, providing dust-free workspaces that foster productivity and creativity.

The historic art deco building has been restored to its former glory while adhering to high standards of sustainability. PHOTO: ROLEX/CEDRIC WIDMER

And with Australia's first watchmaking training program housed within its walls, the building features two floors of custom watchmaking facilities. The result is a harmonious blend of the old and the new, where the aesthetic integrity of the art deco architecture is preserved, and a space where tradition and innovation thrive side by side.

Rolex Learning Center in Lausanne, Switzerland 

The Rolex Learning Center in Lausanne, Switzerland is characterised by gentle slopes, terraces, and enclosed patios that create a dynamic atmosphere. PHOTO: ROLEX/JESS HOFFMAN

Designed to inspire curiosity and collaboration, the Rolex Learning Center in Switzerland stands as a beacon of technological ingenuity and sustainable design. The highly experimental building – the brainchild of Japanese architectural practice Sanaa – reinvents the concept of traditional educational environments.

Spanning over 20,000 sq m and comprising libraries, social spaces, restaurants, cafes, beautiful outdoor areas and the Rolex Forum amphitheatre, the open-plan structure functions as one fluid space. 

Its concrete shells and arches are precisely constructed to optimise natural light and ventilation, resulting in a space that not only minimises energy consumption but also provides a comfortable and inspiring atmosphere for learning.

The Rolex Learning Center in Lausanne, Switzerland, defies conventional notions of design, inspiring a new era of learning. PHOTO: ROLEX/JULIEN LANOO

Gently undulating floors and roofs give it an organic shape, while slopes, terraces and enclosed patios – instead of traditional walls and corridors – seamlessly connect the interior and exterior spaces. 

In the expansive library, silent and calm zones find their place along gentle hills and inviting slopes, replacing the confines of traditional cloistered study rooms. The absence of physical boundaries fosters an open and inclusive atmosphere, where students freely navigate the interconnected spaces, fostering solidarity in the pursuit of academic excellence and facilitating the exchange of ideas for collaborative endeavours.

The Lititz Watch Technicum in Pennsylvania, US

Within the walls of the Lititz Watch Technicum, a new generation of horological artisans is forged. PHOTO: ROLEX/HERMAN MAYER

In the art of watchmaking, where do aspiring watchmakers embark on their journey of mastery? The answer lies within the walls of the Lititz Watch Technicum, located in the tranquil countryside of Lititz in Pennsylvania. 

Composed of two historic stone barns and a grain silo, and designed by the late American architect Michael Graves, the institution has served as a training ground since 2001 for a new generation of skilled watchmakers, ensuring the continuity of this timeless craft.

The school's mission is to train young specialists in servicing high-quality mechanical wristwatches. 

With a rigorous curriculum and hands-on apprenticeships, the Technicum equips students with the skills and knowledge necessary to excel in the world of watchmaking. Under the guidance of experienced instructors, students learn to handcraft micromechanical watch components and assemble fully functioning wristwatch movements.

First-year students at Lititz Watch Technicum are trained to handcraft micromechanical watch components that require a precision finish. PHOTO: ROLEX

Since its inception, the Technicum has produced a cohort of approximately 115 qualified after-sales watchmakers who uphold the highest standards of craftsmanship. 

Many graduates find themselves working for prestigious Rolex retailers or within the Rolex organisation, while others embark on diverse paths within the high-end watchmaking industry.

In partnership with Rolex, Artistry Unbound is a series of initiatives that celebrates excellence and perpetuates artistic heritage, creating a link between the past, present and future.

 

