A creative exchange like no other: How global artists are teaming up for the future

“Lean on me/When you’re not strong/And I'll be your friend/I'll help you carry on,” crooned jazz legend Dianne Reeves, 66, at the opening ceremony of the Rolex Arts Festival last May.

The five-time Grammy Awards winner undoubtedly touched everyone with her soulful voice. Yet, Lean On Me bore an extra layer of significance for the members of the global arts community in the audience gathered at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center in Athens.

After all, for an artist, pushing the boundaries to better the next piece of work can be a lonely endeavour. When the going gets tough, some inspiring words or advice from a veteran can help bring the process back on the right track.

That is why the lyrics of the 1972 classic by American singer and songwriter Bill Withers perfectly captures the spirit behind the Rolex Mentor and Protege Arts Initiative, a unique corporate arts programme created by the Swiss watchmaker in 2002.

Under each cycle of the Rolex Mentor and Protege Arts Programme, gifted young talents in architecture, dance, film, literature, music, theatre and visual arts are handpicked by luminaries from the respective fields for a two-year-long creative exchange.

Engaging with a mentor as a way to learn and achieve one's full potential as an artist is an ancient and respected practice. The formalised process appears in the works of the great thinkers of the golden age of the Greeks.

Only in relatively recent times has mentoring been neglected. However, it is once again gaining popularity as an effective learning approach in diverse fields beyond the arts, such as business and education.

A two-way process

Rolex’s vision for revitalising mentorship in the arts is in keeping with its tradition of supporting individual excellence. Proteges in the programme are granted access to the greatest artists in the world, many of whom welcome the opportunity to share wisdom, experience and ideas that transcend boundaries of nations, cultures and disciplines.