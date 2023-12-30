Life-changing books of 2023 and new works by home-grown women writers

At 272 pages, Singaporean writer Prasanthi Ram’s debut book of fiction might not be sized like an epic, but her sprawling narrative certainly packs the punch of one, relating the saga of diasporic life in sensuous, succulent detail.

Through 11 interlinked stories and nine female narrators, Nine Yard Sarees follows generations of a fictional Tamil Brahmin family as their lives are dispersed from Kalakad in Tamil Nadu to primarily Singapore, but also Sydney, New York and Connecticut.

Its cast of rotating protagonists take turns to tell their story. At its core, there is the serene Rajeswari Iyer, who finds love at an ashram soon after her husband’s death; the imperious Padma, her daughter, who has trouble raising her own children according to Brahmin traditions; the stoic Prema, Padma’s sister, who struggles with her daughter Vani’s sexuality.

Ram also enlists voices from outside the family proper – a domestic cleaner, a cool auntie who chooses singlehood – to create multiple counterpoints of privilege, belief systems and paths that speak to varied experiences of love and hurt as and between women.

