The Straits Times’ Weekly Bestsellers Dec 30

Fiction
1. (1) The Little Liar by Mitch Albom
2. (2) Days At The Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa
3. (4) It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover
4. (3) The Love Hypothesis by Ali Hazelwood
5. (7) The Stranger In The Lifeboat by Mitch Albom
6. (9) The Seven Husbands Of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid
7. (10) It Starts With Us by Colleen Hoover
8. (-) Love Redesigned by Lauren Asher
9. (5) Before We Say Goodbye by Toshikazu Kawaguchi
10. (-) The Kamogawa Food Detectives by Hisashi Kashiwai
Non-Fiction
1. (2) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim
2. (1) Atomic Habits by James Clear
3. (3) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson
4. (5) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli
5. (6) Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert Kiyosaki
6. (9) I Want To Die But I Want To Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Se-hee
7. (8) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson
8. (4) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim
9. (10) The Psychology Of Money by Morgan Housel
10. (-) Surrounded By Vampires: Or, How To Slay The Time by Thomas Erikson
Children’s
1. (1) Cat Kid Comic Club #5: Influencers by Dav Pilkey
2. (2) True Singapore Ghost Stories #27 by Russell Lee
3. (3) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #18: No Brainer by Jeff Kinney
4. (4) Percy Jackson And The Olympians #6: The Chalice Of The Gods by Rick Riordan
5. (6) Dog Man #11: Twenty Thousand Fleas Under The Sea by Dav Pilkey
6. (5) Investigators #7: All Tide Up by John Patrick Green
7. (10) National Geographic Kids Almanac 2024: International Edition by National Geographic
8. (9) The 169-Storey Treehouse by Andy Griffiths and Terry Denton
9. (-) The Christmas Pig by J.K. Rowling and Jim Field
10. (7) Dork Diaries #15: Not-So Posh Paris Adventure by Rachel Renee Russell
- This is The Straits Times’ compilation of bestseller lists from the Times, Popular, Epigram, Wardah Books and Book Bar bookstores.