The Straits Times’ Weekly Bestsellers Dec 30

1. (2) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim

2. (1) Atomic Habits by James Clear

3. (3) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson

4. (5) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

5. (6) Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert Kiyosaki

6. (9) I Want To Die But I Want To Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Se-hee

7. (8) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

8. (4) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

9. (10) The Psychology Of Money by Morgan Housel

10. (-) Surrounded By Vampires: Or, How To Slay The Time by Thomas Erikson

Children’s