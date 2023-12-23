The Straits Times’ Weekly Bestsellers Dec 23

Fiction:
1. (2) The Little Liar by Mitch Albom
2. (1) Days At The Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa
3. (-) The Love Hypothesis by Ali Hazelwood
4. (3) It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover
5. (4) Before We Say Goodbye by Toshikazu Kawaguchi
6. (9) The Song Of Achilles by Madeline Miller
7. (7) The Stranger In The Lifeboat by Mitch Albom
8. (6) Harris Bin Potter And The Stoned Philosopher by Suffian Hakim
9. (-) The Seven Husbands Of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid
10. (-) It Starts With Us by Colleen Hoover
Non-fiction:
1. (3) Atomic Habits by James Clear
2. (1) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim
3. (6) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson
4. (8) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim
5. (4) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli
6. (5) Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert Kiyosaki
7. (6) The 48 Laws Of Power by Robert Greene
8. (9) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson
9. (7) I Want To Die But I Want To Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Se-hee
10. (-) The Psychology Of Money by Morgan Housel
Children’s:
1. (2) Cat Kid Comic Club #5: Influencers by Dav Pilkey
2. (1) True Singapore Ghost Stories #27 by Russell Lee
3. (3) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #18: No Brainer by Jeff Kinney
4. (6) Percy Jackson And The Olympians #6: The Chalice Of The Gods by Rick Riordan
5. (4) Investigators #7: All Tide Up by John Patrick Green
6. (5) Dog Man #11: Twenty Thousand Fleas Under The Sea by Dav Pilkey
7. (7) Dork Diaries #15: Not-So Posh Paris Adventure by Rachel Renee Russell
8. (10) Wonka by Sibeal Pounder
9. (8) The 169-Storey Treehouse by Andy Griffiths and Terry Denton
10. (9) National Geographic Kids Almanac 2024: International Edition by National Geographic
This is The Straits Times’ compilation of bestseller lists from the Times, Popular, Epigram, Wardah Books and Book Bar bookstores.