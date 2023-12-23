The Straits Times’ Weekly Bestsellers Dec 23

1. (2) Cat Kid Comic Club #5: Influencers by Dav Pilkey

2. (1) True Singapore Ghost Stories #27 by Russell Lee

3. (3) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #18: No Brainer by Jeff Kinney

4. (6) Percy Jackson And The Olympians #6: The Chalice Of The Gods by Rick Riordan

5. (4) Investigators #7: All Tide Up by John Patrick Green

6. (5) Dog Man #11: Twenty Thousand Fleas Under The Sea by Dav Pilkey

7. (7) Dork Diaries #15: Not-So Posh Paris Adventure by Rachel Renee Russell

8. (10) Wonka by Sibeal Pounder

9. (8) The 169-Storey Treehouse by Andy Griffiths and Terry Denton

10. (9) National Geographic Kids Almanac 2024: International Edition by National Geographic

This is The Straits Times’ compilation of bestseller lists from the Times, Popular, Epigram, Wardah Books and Book Bar bookstores.