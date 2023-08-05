Kobo Elipsa 2E review: Big screen and library access, but pricey and laggy

SINGAPORE – New to the market, the Kobo Elipsa 2E offers a large screen and the much-desired access to Singapore library books, but it comes at a price.
Released in April, the device features upgrades from its predecessor: a 2GHz processor, Bluetooth connectivity for audiobooks and adjustable colour temperature.
With a 10.3-inch screen and 32GB of storage, it is suited for a wide range of reading materials from both the National Library Board (NLB) and Kobo store.
However, the price tag and laggy system could be a deterrent. At $629, it is the most expensive e-reader on the market. Accessories like the SleepCover and Kobo Stylus 2 tack on $99 each.
Closing the SleepCover easily switches off the e-reader and a powerful magnet offers quality screen protection, if a bit too strong at times.
The cover also houses the Kobo Stylus 2 for those who want to write using the built-in notebook feature.
In my three months of using the Kobo Elipsa 2E, my biggest gripe is its slow speed despite having a 2GHz processor.
The older 1GHz processor on my 2021 Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition ($297) feels faster and more responsive.
At 390g, the Kobo Elipsa 2E is a comfortable weight despite being nearly 22.7cm long and 19.3cm wide. While I needed both hands to hold the e-reader without dropping it, my male colleagues had little issue with the device’s size or weight.
In comparison, my 17.4cm by 12.5cm Kindle weighs almost half of the Kobo Elipsa 2E at 208g and is easily held in one hand.
While the Kobo website cites only “weeks of battery life” on a full charge, the e-reader lasts around a month with daily hour-long reading sessions at 30 per cent brightness with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi switched off.
My Kindle lasts over five weeks with similar settings and reading durations.
Both the Kindle and Kobo use the E Ink Carta 1200 technology to minimise eye strain and mimic an ink-on-paper look, but I quickly notice that the Kobo Elipsa 2E often leaves me squinting.
Combined with a flashing animation when the e-reader powers on and switches between pages, I left longer reading sessions with a mild headache and tired eyes.
The 227 pixels per inch (PPI) resolution is suitable for the average reader, though minor feathering is visible in the text and art of graphic novels and manga.
With 32GB of storage, it can house more than 10,000 e-books, which are transferable via USB or Dropbox. It also accepts a wider range of file formats, such as Mobi and CBZ, which are not supported on the Kindle.
The Kobo Elipsa 2E’s greatest strength is its connection to NLB through the internal Overdrive app, offering direct access to library loans.
However, the borrowing process through Overdrive can be tedious and prone to error messages, requiring the device to be manually re-synced before attempting again.
It is faster to use the NLB or Libby (owned by Overdrive) apps on mobile.
Slow readers be warned – unlike the Kindle, going offline does not extend the loan period. The unfortunate downside of the apps is the automatic loan return through the phone’s Wi-Fi or data usage.
For annotators, this also means losing notes and highlights until the book is borrowed again.
While I enjoy the Kobo Elipsa 2E for graphic novels and annotating digital review books, the price feels too high for the issues I face with system speed, flashing animations and error messages.