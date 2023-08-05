Kobo Elipsa 2E review: Big screen and library access, but pricey and laggy

SINGAPORE – New to the market, the Kobo Elipsa 2E offers a large screen and the much-desired access to Singapore library books, but it comes at a price.

Released in April, the device features upgrades from its predecessor: a 2GHz processor, Bluetooth connectivity for audiobooks and adjustable colour temperature.

With a 10.3-inch screen and 32GB of storage, it is suited for a wide range of reading materials from both the National Library Board (NLB) and Kobo store.

However, the price tag and laggy system could be a deterrent. At $629, it is the most expensive e-reader on the market. Accessories like the SleepCover and Kobo Stylus 2 tack on $99 each.

Closing the SleepCover easily switches off the e-reader and a powerful magnet offers quality screen protection, if a bit too strong at times.

The cover also houses the Kobo Stylus 2 for those who want to write using the built-in notebook feature.

In my three months of using the Kobo Elipsa 2E, my biggest gripe is its slow speed despite having a 2GHz processor.

The older 1GHz processor on my 2021 Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition ($297) feels faster and more responsive.