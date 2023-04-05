Hong Kong art market roars back into action, other regional art fairs will have to watch out

HONG KONG – Ebullient, energetic, exceptional – blue-chip galleries lavished praise on Art Basel Hong Kong’s (ABHK) triumphant post-pandemic comeback, which attracted 86,000 visitors from March 21 to 25.

Top museum directors such as Uffizi Gallery’s Eike Schmidt, American record producer and artiste Pharrell Williams and Swiss businessman Uli Sigg – the largest private collector of contemporary Chinese art – were spotted at Asia’s largest art fair.

The thronging fair reaffirmed Hong Kong’s position as Asia’s top art market destination, in a great reversal of fortunes for a city which saw its largest pro-democracy protests in 2019, followed by one of the world’s strictest pandemic controls from 2020 to 2022.

“Hong Kong is back,” said Galerie du Monde founder Fred Scholle. Some, like blue-chip gallery David Zwirner’s senior director Patricia Crockett, went as far as to say: “Hong Kong is even greater than before.”

Some of the biggest sales include a reported US$9 million (S$12 million) sale of American digital artist Beeple’s kinetic sculpture. Japanese “princess of polka dots” Yayoi Kusama’s Pumpkin (2022) went for US$3.5 million to a private collector in Asia.

Singapore-based artists and galleries welcomed the art world’s return to Hong Kong, reporting healthy sales.

Fost Gallery sold two works from installation artist Donna Ong’s Chromatic Gradations series for a total of S$20,400. Yavuz Gallery, which represents Alvin Ong, sold the Singaporean painter’s Light Of The World to a private institution in Europe. Ota Fine Arts sold work by Young Artist Award recipient Hilmi Johandi and visual artist Tan Guo-Liang.

At Gajah Gallery and STPI’s booths, Asia-based private collectors bought work by Charles Lim Yi Yong, Heman Chong and Suzann Victor – all of whom had once represented Singapore at the Venice Biennale – as well as Jane Lee.