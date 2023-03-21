Art Basel Hong Kong: Galleries welcome international visitors in first full-scale edition since 2019

Speaking to The Straits Times, Lehmann Maupin’s Hong Kong-based director Shasha Tittman says: “There have been a lot of Asian collectors we haven’t seen in a long time and we did not see them at Art SG or Frieze Seoul.”

Comparing the two new Asia-based fairs that Lehmann Maupin has participated in, she adds: “The big difference is there are a lot of museum groups here and curators from the West (at ABHK).”

In Sept 2022, Frieze launched its first Asia-based fair in Seoul. Singapore launched Southeast Asia’s largest art fair, Art SG, in January. Tokyo Gendai is slated to launch in July.

Although ABHK’s roster this year surpasses the 130 galleries that exhibited in last year’s hybrid edition, the numbers have not recovered to the pre-pandemic average of about 240 participating galleries.

Eight galleries with a Singapore presence – Fost Gallery, Gajah Gallery, Richard Koh Fine Art, Mizuma Art Gallery, Ota Fine Arts, ShanghART Gallery, STPI and Yavuz Gallery – are taking part in ABHK.

Comparing Art SG with ABHK, gallerist Richard Koh, 58, says: “Singapore draws more regional collectors from around Southeast Asia, while Hong Kong makes collecting accessible to more buyers from mainland China.”

China reopened its borders with Hong Kong on Jan 8. According to the Hong Kong Tourism Board, more than 1.1 million tourists arrived from the mainland in February, accounting for about three in four tourists to Hong Kong.

Koh’s gallery is presenting three young Malaysian artists Joshua Kane Gomes, Yeoh Choo Kuan and Justin Lim.

Gallery director Rita Targui of STPI, a gallery which has participated in every ABHK since 2014 and whose executive director Emi Eu sits on ABHK’s selection committee, says: “Art fairs are truly about the in-person experience.”

The 53-year-old adds: “We look forward to meeting new collectors and re-connecting with familiar faces in the art world, as well as sharing our powerful line-up of artists Rirkrit Tiravanija, Do Ho Suh, Charles Lim Yi Yong, Pinaree Sanpitak, Haegue Yang and Heman Chong, who all have works in the collection of M+.”

M+, Hong Kong’s latest museum dedicated to global visual culture, is one of eight cultural facilities in the West Kowloon Cultural District launched mostly during the pandemic. The project, backed by a HK$21.6 billion (S$3.68 billion) endowment from the Hong Kong government, has ambitions of becoming the cultural district for the Greater Bay Area and even Asia.