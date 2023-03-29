Hong Kong art market hits pre-pandemic highs despite curbs

HONG KONG – As thousands of visitors streamed through a Hong Kong exhibition hall and deals were struck for works by Picasso and Yayoi Kusama, art collectors celebrated the Asian financial hub’s return to its bustling heyday.

The scenes at Hong Kong’s Art Basel fair last week had not been seen since 2019, with a crackdown on pro-democracy protests and pandemic restrictions in the intervening years radically transforming the city.

More than 86,000 visitors poured through the halls of the fair, reflecting a return to pre-pandemic numbers, with reported sales of more than US$98 million (S$130 million), double those of 2019, according to organisers.

Among the biggest deals were a 1964 Picasso sold for US$5.5 million, as well as works by Japanese artist Kazuo Shiraga (US$5 million) and a strikingly surreal “pumpkin” by Kusama (US$3.5 million), according to reported sales figures released by the fair.

The energy at Art Basel reflected the increasing importance of the Asian art market, said organisers, who said their work was not impacted by the city’s national security law.

“Asia has been the fastest developing art market in the world,” Ms Angelle Siyang-Le, director of Art Basel Hong Kong, said.

But for some, the success of the fair was not indicative of a healthy art scene.

Hong Kong once held a reputation as a bastion of free speech within authoritarian China, but the national security law (NSL) imposed in 2020 after widespread and sometimes violent pro-democracy protests has criminalised dissent, including in art.

“I don’t think just because the sale(s) number at Art Basel is good (it) means ‘Hong Kong is back’,” said Mr Kacey Wong, a dissident artist who left Hong Kong in 2021 due to the crackdown.

“The NSL created self-censorship among the creative industry. Instead of exploring social/political topics, artists dive more into decorative colourful subjects to avoid the NSL’s red line(s),” she said.

Last week, a digital artwork that contained the names of jailed Hong Kong democracy protesters on a billboard in the heart of the city was taken down.