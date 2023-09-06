Graphic novel of MNC run by demons, volume on comfort women in Singapore win Singapore Book Awards

SINGAPORE - A genre-blending graphic novel about a multinational company run by Asian demons and an introductory volume on comfort women in Singapore were among the winners at the 2023 Singapore Book Awards, which celebrates the achievements of the home-grown publishing industry.

Work-Life Balance: Malevolent Managers And Folkloric Freelancers by Benjamin Chee and Wayne Ree, published by Difference Engine, on Wednesday won the Best Literary Work category and the coveted Book of the Year.

The breezy mash-up of prose and comics draws on Asian mythology while taking a wry look at corporate life, starring Pontianak, manananggal, ba jiao gui and other supernatural beings who are at risk of being displaced from their jobs by foreign competition.

The multinational company’s goal? “To acquire the power to destroy civilisation and bring the world to an end,” presenting a quandary to those tempted to join its mission.

The judging panel said of the book: “Work-Life Balance is both weird and wonderful, a miracle of a book that crosses several media. (It is) truly a stimulating experience for the reader: a unique amalgam of a business book on office relationships, a post-colonial treatise in a form of a mythological clash of cultures, a graphic novel, a feminist diatribe, a wuxia homage, and much more.”

The panel also called it a cultural statement, and a tome that anyone who wishes to understand the psycho-social aspects of 21st-century life in South-east Asia must read.

Best Non-Fiction Title went to The Comfort Women Of Singapore In History And Memory by National Institute of Education associate professor of history Kevin Blackburn, published by the National University of Singapore Press.

In just 200 pages, it answers a long unanswered question: that there were comfort women in Singapore during World War II, including local women – making the case that though no Singaporean women have come forward, people should not think they were exempt.

By sieving through oral interviews and archival materials, Blackburn names Cairnhill, Bukit Pasoh, Seletar and Kallang as places where comfort houses were set up by the Japanese.

In these, although Korean and Japanese women predominated, there were also Javanese, Chinese, Caucasian and Singaporean women – many of whom were abducted, or were pre-war prostitutes recruited into continuing their trade under the Japanese Occupation.

The annual Singapore Book Awards is presented by the Singapore Book Publishers Association, which represents publishers based in Singapore.

A total of 139 books were submitted by 27 publishers across nine categories, after which the Book of the Year is picked from the nine winning books.

Six judges from various sectors of the industry were involved in the decision-making, namely National Library Board chief librarian Gene Tan, book editor and former SBPA president Triena Noeline Ong, former Books Kinokuniya Asia-Pacific senior store and merchandising director Kenny Chan, Pustaka Nasional publisher Syed Ali Ahmad Semait, Casco Publications business director Kathy Low, senior publisher at Taylor & Francis Katie Peace and Dr Jo-Ann Netto-Shek, lecturer of English language and literature at the National Institute of Education.