Khir Johari’s The Food Of Singapore Malays wins top prize at Gourmand World Cookbook Awards

SINGAPORE – An epic tome documenting the evolution of Malay cuisine in Singapore has bagged the top prize at the 28th Gourmand World Cookbook Awards.

Khir Johari’s The Food Of Singapore Malays: Gastronomic Travels Through The Archipelago was recognised as the Best of the Best Book in the World at an awards ceremony held during the Umea Food Symposium in Sweden from May 25 to 28.

His book was also recognised for Best Asian Cuisine Cookbook, Best Culinary History Book, Best Printer (Markono) and Best Book of the Year in Singapore. The author was in the Swedish city to receive the prizes.

Known as the Oscars of the cookbook world, this year’s sprawling awards list honours 1,140 nominees and winners in 115 categories for food and 30 for drinks. The list is selected from more than 100,000 publications from across 230 countries.

Eleven years in the making, Khir’s 621-page encyclopaedic book details well-loved and obscure dishes from across the Malay archipelago through essays as well as more than 400 photographs and 40 recipes.