Demonic co-workers abound in Work-Life Balance, a mix of prose and comics

SINGAPORE – A multinational company run by demons arrives in Singapore. Pontianak, manananggal, ba jiao gui and other supernatural beings are displaced from their jobs. Some of them end up working for the firm, whose mission is “to acquire the power to destroy civilisation and bring the world to an end”.

Benjamin Chee and Wayne Ree’s new book is a breezy mash-up of prose and comics. Seductively titled Work-Life Balance: Malevolent Managers And Folkloric Freelancers, it draws on Asian mythology while taking a wry look at corporate life.