Demonic co-workers abound in Work-Life Balance, a mix of prose and comics

Work-Life Balance by Benjamin Chee and Wayne Ree is a mash-up of prose and comics. PHOTO: DIFFERENCE ENGINE
Illustrator Benjamin Chee. PHOTO: COURTESY OF BENJAMIN CHEE
Author Wayne Ree. PHOTO: DIANA JAMAL
Toh Wen Li
Arts Correspondent
Updated
Published
19 min ago
SINGAPORE – A multinational company run by demons arrives in Singapore. Pontianak, manananggal, ba jiao gui and other supernatural beings are displaced from their jobs. Some of them end up working for the firm, whose mission is “to acquire the power to destroy civilisation and bring the world to an end”.

Benjamin Chee and Wayne Ree’s new book is a breezy mash-up of prose and comics. Seductively titled Work-Life Balance: Malevolent Managers And Folkloric Freelancers, it draws on Asian mythology while taking a wry look at corporate life.

