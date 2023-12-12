China’s Wutiaoren, Singapore’s Nine Years Theatre headline Esplanade’s Huayi festival

SINGAPORE – Artistes from China are returning to the Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay’s Huayi – Chinese Festival of Arts for the first time in four years.

The annual festival, now into its 22nd edition, will be on from Feb 16 to 25. Early-bird tickets are on sale from Dec 14.

Guangzhou-based indie folk-rock sensation Wutiaoren, comprising musicians Amao and Renke, sing in the Haifeng dialect. They have earned critical acclaim since their 2009 debut album and won fans in Hong Kong and Taiwan.

Also from China is the Shanghai Pingtan Troupe, originally scheduled to perform in 2020’s Huayi. It will put on stories about China’s legendary The Four Beauties. Performed in the Suzhou dialect, this narrative folk art, which dates back to the Ming Dynasty, combines storytelling and music. There will be English and Chinese surtitles.

Headlining the theatre bill are two home-grown companies.

Nine Years Theatre returns to the Esplanade Theatre after its well-received 2023 main stage debut Between You And Me.

Everything For You is another family drama, written and directed by Nelson Chia, about three sisters reuniting on the first day of Chinese New Year after their mother’s death. Starring Jean Ng, Sharon Au and Mia Chee, this production also marks the stage debut of television actor Rayson Tan.

The Finger Players, under the direction of artistic director Oliver Chong, reinterprets stories from the classic Liaozhai (Strange Tales From A Chinese Studio) in Transplant. The puppetry group will collaborate with Singaporean Vedic metal band, Rudra, in this Esplanade co-production at the Singtel Waterfront Theatre.