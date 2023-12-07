Arts Picks: String quartet Bards of Neverland, Voices – A Festival Of Song, puppetry festival

Different by Bards Of Neverland

Bards of Neverland, a string quartet comprising young musicians, are abandoning the traditional concert hall for their debut recital.

Instead, they are trying out something different – as the title of their recital suggests – by playing at The Green Room, located within Pasir Panjang Power Station, in this late-night and immersive presentation.

All four members – David Loke, 32; Cho Hang Oh, 30; Martin Peh, 31; and Yang Shuxiang, 35 – are alumni of the Yong Siew Toh Conservatory of Music and have been mentored under Lionel Tan, a founding member of T’ang Quartet.

Look forward to classics by German composer Felix Mendelssohn and German-British composer Max Richter, as well as two original compositions by Loke.

His composition, Lost Touch, is by no means a conventional piece of classical music.

Loke says: “Lost Touch is a piece that was written primarily about anxiety. Our unofficial track name was ‘Where’s My Phone’. The track evokes a senseless breathlessness, increased heart rate and sweatiness that all of us experience when we can’t find our mobile phone and we think we’ve lost it.”

Where: The Green Room, Pasir Panjang Power Station, 27 Pasir Panjang Road

MRT: Labrador Park

When: Dec 8, 9.30pm (doors open at 7.30pm)

Admission: $58 (adults) and $38 (students), including booking fees

Info: str.sg/if65

