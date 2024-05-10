Arts review: Jalan Raya delves into Nusantara culture and meaning of the season

Jalan Raya: Selasih Ku Sayang (Opening Lecture-Performance)

Esplanade Annexe Studio

May 9, 8pm

Jalan Raya is a strange, multi-limbed creature – part art installation, part art therapy, part lecture, part performance.

With a programme that spans multiple days and genres, the opening lecture-performance Selasih Ku Sayang was just one tiny sample of the multidisciplinary buffet on offer.

There was actually a mini buffet during the presentation, which kicked off the Esplanade’s annual Pesta Raya – Malay Festival of Arts 2024. A procession of three desserts, created by home-based business Dapiku Sweets, sugar-coated the somewhat patchy series of presentations.

The latter included the opening ballad, Gurindam Jiwa, sung sweetly by performer Irfan Kasban; a thank-you speech in rambly Oscars fashion by the event’s curator-mastermind Zarina Muhammad; an intimate story by visual artist Hafi; and a sharing session on the kebaya and baju kurung by Kebaya Societe.

For audiences more attuned to linear narratives and polished presentations, Selasih Ku Sayang was a challenge with unfinished edges and piecemeal structure. Yet, the wobbly rawness of some speakers, clearly unused to performing, contributed to an open sense of vulnerability.

Once one gave up conventional expectations of linearity and coherence, the evening rewarded with flashes of tenderness.

Hafi’s tale of stumbling into her painting project, titled Pretty Grandmas, produced the most moving moments.

Bored during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown, she rummaged through her parents’ belongings and unearthed photographs of her grandmother and grandaunts in their youthful heyday. Recreating these black-and-white photographs in colour gave her the chance to reconnect with her grandmother, who was in the early stages of dementia.

Kebaya Societe’s presentation, anchored by eight mannequins sporting beautiful vintage kebaya and baju kurung, could have been improved by more stringent dramaturgy.

Founders Sufiyanto Amat Sopingi and Muhammad Afiq Juana have deep knowledge about Nusantara fashion, which they share on their Kebaya Societe Instagram account. Their tales about the women who wore the outfits on display barely scratched their stories’ surfaces.