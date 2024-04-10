Pesta Raya 2024: 1960s pop yeh yeh icons back for Esplanade concert

SINGAPORE – Back in the heyday of pop yeh yeh, a music genre that marries 1960s pop and rock music with Malay sensibilities, singer Dato’ Jeffrydin and his peers were so popular that they would play stadiums in Singapore and Malaysia.

“I would be mobbed by the fans and they would be tearing at my shirt,” the Singapore-born singer says in Malay of a particularly memorable show at Malaysia’s Stadium Negara in 1967. “It was very lively. There must have been 20,000 to 30,000 people there.”

He was speaking in a Zoom call from his home in Malaysia, where he now lives.

Almost six decades on, pop yeh yeh can still pull in the crowds and Jeffrydin and some of his peers are still performing.

The 77-year-old, together with Malaysian pop yeh yeh veterans Dato’ L. Ramli, 82, and S. Mariam, 74, will be staging a joint concert at the Hidup Pop Yeh Yeh! (Long Live Pop Yeh Yeh!) gig at Esplanade Concert Hall on May 12.