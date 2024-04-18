Arts Picks: Sifas Festival of Arts, porcelain exhibition and Japanese gift covers

Sifas Festival of Arts

It is the 75th anniversary of the Singapore Indian Fine Arts Society (Sifas), which has dedicated itself to enriching Singapore’s cultural landscape since 1949. A cornerstone of Indian cultural heritage, it has fostered art and cultural appreciation through diverse disciplines.

This year’s festival – the first of a series of events to celebrate its anniversary throughout the year – is themed Virasata: Celebrating A Timeless Legacy Of Arts, and features more than 75 performances, including Indian dance, music and visual arts.

The majority of events will take place at the Sifas building and are free. Three ticketed marquee performances will be held at the Esplanade Theatre on April 21, 27 and 28.

Beyond the performances, Sifas will also host exhibitions, workshops and bazaars. Rising Singaporean artists and established international maestros across the fields of dance, music and art are primed to give audiences a taste of the diversity and multiculturalism within Indian culture.

Where: Sifas Auditorium, 2A Starlight Road, and Esplanade Theatre, 1 Esplanade Drive

MRT: Farrer Park/Esplanade

When: Till May 1, various times

Admission: Free at Sifas, ticketed performances at Esplanade from $40

Info: sifas.org

