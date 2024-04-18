Arts Picks: Sifas Festival of Arts, porcelain exhibition and Japanese gift covers

Sifas Festival of Arts
It is the 75th anniversary of the Singapore Indian Fine Arts Society (Sifas), which has dedicated itself to enriching Singapore’s cultural landscape since 1949. A cornerstone of Indian cultural heritage, it has fostered art and cultural appreciation through diverse disciplines.
This year’s festival – the first of a series of events to celebrate its anniversary throughout the year – is themed Virasata: Celebrating A Timeless Legacy Of Arts, and features more than 75 performances, including Indian dance, music and visual arts.
The majority of events will take place at the Sifas building and are free. Three ticketed marquee performances will be held at the Esplanade Theatre on April 21, 27 and 28.
Beyond the performances, Sifas will also host exhibitions, workshops and bazaars. Rising Singaporean artists and established international maestros across the fields of dance, music and art are primed to give audiences a taste of the diversity and multiculturalism within Indian culture.
Where: Sifas Auditorium, 2A Starlight Road, and Esplanade Theatre, 1 Esplanade Drive
MRT: Farrer Park/Esplanade
When: Till May 1, various times
Admission: Free at Sifas, ticketed performances at Esplanade from $40
Info: sifas.org
Gentle Clay: A Porcelain Story
Unveiling the world of porcelain through the works of Singaporean and Japanese artists, the exhibition immerses attendees in the timelessness of the art form. Representing Singapore are Agnes Lim, Daisy Toh, Tan Shao Qi and Teo Huey Min, while the four Japanese artists are Jun Matsumura, Mami Kato, Nami Takahashi and Yuri Takemura.
Gentle Clay also features paintings by Japanese abstract artist Kaz Orii and prints by Singaporean art educator Chen Shitong. These mediums complement the porcelain narrative and provide a harmonious interplay of different artistic forms.
Known for its distinctly elegant and delicate appearance, porcelain has an exceptional resilience to force, warping, degradation and high humidity. An intense firing process results in translucency that yields an ethereal quality when light passes through the material. Its low porosity also makes it stain and scratch resistant.
Where: Mulan Gallery, 01-07, 36 Armenian Street
MRT: City Hall/Bras Basah
When: Till July 9; 11.30am to 6.30pm, Tuesdays to Saturdays; closed on Sundays, Mondays and public holidays
Admission: Free
Info: str.sg/Doxa
Fukusa: Japanese Gift Covers From The Chris Hall Collection
Experience the early Japanese traditions of gifting through the new special exhibition at the Peranakan Museum.
The fukusa, a Japanese silk gift cover used to present formal gifts, first began during the Edo period (1603 to 1868) as a custom among the ruling warrior classes and nobility. Its popularity later spread to wealthier merchants and members of society, continuing well into the 20th century.
More than 80 fukusa, kimonos and other textiles are part of the exhibition, gifted from private collector Chris Hall.
Collaborating on this cross-cultural Asian connection are the Asian Civilisations Museum and Peranakan Museum. It is the first special exhibition for the Peranakan Museum since its reopening in 2023 after undergoing renovations.
Where: Peranakan Museum, 39 Armenian Street
MRT: City Hall/Bras Basah
When: Till Aug 25, from 10am to 7pm daily, extended hours until 9pm on Fridays
Admission: $6 for Singaporeans and permanent residents, $16 for tourists and free for children under six
Info: str.sg/736U