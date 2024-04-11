Arts Picks: Little Shop Of Horrors, Madama Butterfly reimagined, Zhuang Shengtao’s ink works

Little Shop Of Horrors by Sing’Theatre

Horror-comedy rock musical Little Shop Of Horrors – which follows meek floral assistant Seymour, who raises a bloodthirsty man-eating plant he names Audrey II – returns to the Singapore stage from April 12 to 28.

The popular musical, which first premiered off-off-Broadway in 1982, is composed by American composer Alan Menken, with lyrics and book by lyricist Howard Ashman – the creative minds behind Disney’s The Little Mermaid (1989) and Aladdin (1992).

Staged by Sing’Theatre, the smash-hit musical will be directed by its associate artistic director T.J. Taylor, who played the role of the florist Mr Mushnik when he was 13. This time, he says, he has “a completely new creative vision that I can’t wait to share with the Singapore audience”.

The musical direction is headed by Elaine Chan, a nominee of The Straits Times Life Theatre Awards, while the cast features local theatre performers Andrew Marko, Vanessa Kee, Dwayne Lau, Benjamin Koh, Andrea Joy, Nurulhuda Hassan, Marissa Vojodi and Tony Tong.

Where: Sota Drama Theatre, 1 Zubir Said Drive

MRT: Bencoolen/Dhoby Ghaut

When: April 12 to 28, Tuesdays to Fridays, 7.30pm; Saturdays, 3 and 7.30pm; Sundays, 2 and 6.30pm

Admission: From $38

Info: www.sistic.com.sg/events/horrors0424

Butterfly’s Dream by The Opera Pot

