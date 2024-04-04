Arts Picks: Hungarian piano debut; international sacred music traditions

Piano Recital by Zoltan Fejervari

Hungarian pianist Zoltan Fejervari makes his Singapore debut with a recital on April 6. He will be playing Seasons by Tchaikovsky, the final four Klavierstucke by Brahms and Schumann’s episodic Humoreske.

The 37-year-old has been dubbed one of the most intriguing among the newest generation of Hungarian pianists for his sophisticated and scintillating playing style.

He received the prestigious Borletti-Buitoni Trust Fellowship in 2016 and won the 2017 Concours Musical International de Montreal. Currently, he holds a professorship teaching piano and chamber music at the Hochschule fur Musik FHNW, Musik Akademie Basel in Basel, Switzerland.

Janacek, his solo debut recording, was released in January 2019 to rave reviews. His recording Schumann was released in May 2020, with equal praise for him being a “deeply communicative artist” by London-based classical music magazine Gramophone.

Where: Victoria Concert Hall, 11 Empress Place

When: April 6, 8.15pm

Admission: From $25

MRT: City Hall/Clarke Quay

Info: str.sg/D7NW

A Tapestry Of Sacred Music 2024