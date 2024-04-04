Arts Picks: Hungarian piano debut; international sacred music traditions

Piano Recital by Zoltan Fejervari
Hungarian pianist Zoltan Fejervari makes his Singapore debut with a recital on April 6. He will be playing Seasons by Tchaikovsky, the final four Klavierstucke by Brahms and Schumann’s episodic Humoreske.
The 37-year-old has been dubbed one of the most intriguing among the newest generation of Hungarian pianists for his sophisticated and scintillating playing style.
He received the prestigious Borletti-Buitoni Trust Fellowship in 2016 and won the 2017 Concours Musical International de Montreal. Currently, he holds a professorship teaching piano and chamber music at the Hochschule fur Musik FHNW, Musik Akademie Basel in Basel, Switzerland.
Janacek, his solo debut recording, was released in January 2019 to rave reviews. His recording Schumann was released in May 2020, with equal praise for him being a “deeply communicative artist” by London-based classical music magazine Gramophone.
Where: Victoria Concert Hall, 11 Empress Place
When: April 6, 8.15pm
Admission: From $25
MRT: City Hall/Clarke Quay
Info: str.sg/D7NW
A Tapestry Of Sacred Music 2024
The 15th edition of A Tapestry Of Sacred Music by the Esplanade once again brings together sacred music traditions from both familiar and distant lands.
There are 20 free performances during the three-day festival, featuring acts such as Singapore’s only Gregorian Chant ensemble, the Japanese sword dance of Iwate and the recitation of millennia-old Tamil poetry.
Among the highlights is Bringing It Back To Church by Calesta “Callie” Day, a native of Atlanta, Georgia, whose wide vocal range brought her viral online fame. She will be singing gospel music, rooted in the African-American experience that began more than 200 years ago during days of slavery.
The genre was one of the only outlets for enslaved Africans in the 1700s, and it has influenced the musical style of vocal powerhouses such as Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston and Diana Ross.
Where: Various venues around Esplanade
When: April 12 to 14, various times
Admission: Free
MRT: Esplanade
Info: str.sg/EbJ8
pass·ages
Directed and conceptualised by Sim Yan Yin “YY”, this interdisciplinary performance is written by Jean Tay and choreographed by Daphney Chen, and follows four women through the defining milestones in their lives.
Tackling the complexities of growing older as a woman, pass·ages is an invitation for audiences to re-examine their own relationship with ageing.
The show is part of Trip, a programme by the Esplanade that provides a platform for early-career theatre directors to showcase and direct their own productions at the Esplanade Theatre Studio.
The two-year programme allows them to direct two productions – the first from an assigned pool of scripts in the first year, followed by a work of their choice in the second year.
Where: Esplanade Theatre Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive
When: April 12, 8pm; April 13, 3 and 8pm; April 14, 3pm
Admission: From $24
MRT: Esplanade
Info: str.sg/eECt