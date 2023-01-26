Arts Picks: Rabbit installations, opera concert, exhibition of works by people with disabilities

Bunny-ful Blessings
Cannot get enough of the bunny? Check out two adorable rabbit lawn installations at the Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall, which are sure to provide lots of photo opportunities.
The works are the creation of Hong Kong illustrator Chan Siu Kau, who turned the rabbit character Bit Bit from his toy and comic series Bit Bit Forest into two large inflated Daruma dolls. One is written with the Chinese character “xing” (fortune and blessing), while the other has “fu” (happiness).
Daruma dolls, commonly made of wood, originated in Japan and are known for their round shape and hollow structure.
The installations are part of the ongoing Wan Qing Festival of Spring 2023, which runs at the memorial hall till Feb 19.
Where: Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall, 12 Tai Gin Road
MRT: Novena
When: Until Feb 19, 10am to 6pm. Closed on Mondays
Admission: Free
Opera Gala Spectacular
The Singapore Lyric Opera (SLO) is kicking off its first performance of the year with a gala concert.
Opera lovers will be treated to 18 classics performed in Italian, French and English, including famous arias such as Turandot and Madama Butterfly by Giacomo Puccini, as well as La Traviata and Aida by Giuseppe Fortunino Francesco Verdi.
They will be performed by acts like Wang Bing Bing, the first Chinese soprano to have an album released by Sony Classical Records, and Warren Mok, one of China’s Three Tenors.
Rising talent Samuel Huang, a lyrical tenor from Hong Kong, and SLO artistic director Nancy Yuen will also be performing.
The accompanying SLO Orchestra will be conducted by Joshua Tan, principal conductor of the Singapore National Youth Orchestra.
Where: Victoria Concert Hall, 11 Empress Place
MRT: Clarke Quay/City Hall
When: Feb 2, 8pm
Admission: From $18 via Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg)
Flawlessly Imperfect
This exhibition is organised by ART:DIS, formerly known as Very Special Arts Singapore – with support from Malaysian bank Maybank. It is part of the non-profit’s continued efforts to provide livelihoods in the arts for persons with disabilities.
The 39 brush and ink works by eight artists welcome the newness of spring and highlight the fortitude of the artists with disabilities who were forced to go on hiatus during the pandemic. They feature calligraphy as well as landscape and animal paintings.
Where: ART:DIS @ Changi, 03-01 Changi City Point, 5 Changi Business Park Central 1
MRT: Expo
When: Until March 31, 9am to 6pm daily
Admission: Free. Visitors are encouraged to make an appointment in advance by e-mailing sales@artdis.org.sg
Info: artdis.org.sg/flawlessly-imperfect