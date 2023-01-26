Arts Picks: Rabbit installations, opera concert, exhibition of works by people with disabilities

Bunny-ful Blessings

Cannot get enough of the bunny? Check out two adorable rabbit lawn installations at the Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall, which are sure to provide lots of photo opportunities.

The works are the creation of Hong Kong illustrator Chan Siu Kau, who turned the rabbit character Bit Bit from his toy and comic series Bit Bit Forest into two large inflated Daruma dolls. One is written with the Chinese character “xing” (fortune and blessing), while the other has “fu” (happiness).

Daruma dolls, commonly made of wood, originated in Japan and are known for their round shape and hollow structure.

The installations are part of the ongoing Wan Qing Festival of Spring 2023, which runs at the memorial hall till Feb 19.

Where: Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall, 12 Tai Gin Road

MRT: Novena

When: Until Feb 19, 10am to 6pm. Closed on Mondays

Admission: Free

Opera Gala Spectacular

