Arts Picks: Xinwei Che’s Holding Time, Idris Ali and rabbit works at Funan

Holding Time

The community wall on Level Three of the Esplanade Mall has been newly filled with a kaleidoscope of images, each depicting a clay vessel or mound stained a different colour and cracking to various degrees.

This solo exhibition by Singapore- and Vancouver-based artist Xinwei Che is a meditation on time – how it erodes, contains and flows.

By mixing clay, water and medicinal pigments and observing how they interact over more than 40 hours, Che, a performance-installation artist, asks questions about care, labour and their futility that have become pertinent questions during the pandemic.

She says: “I’m always attending to materials that are changing. Through this, I practise stepping away from the rush of the everyday, and being in time more deeply and attentively.

“My actions sometimes appear futile. Clay that is painstakingly laid out returns to water to be recycled. Vessels that are filled with medicinal pigments are eroded by what they hold.”

The otherworldly shapes of the clay also remind viewers of the vast expanse of geological time – in which clay is eroded from the earth’s crust by wind and water over millenia – forcing passers-by to slow down.

Where: Level 3 Community Wall, Esplanade Mall, 8 Raffles Avenue

MRT: Esplanade/City Hall

When: Till May 7

Admission: Free

