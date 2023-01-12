Arts Picks: Aliwal Urban Art Festival, Fan Shao Hua and Growing Home

Aliwal Urban Art Festival 2023

The freewheeling, slightly chaotic, but always energetic vibe of the Aliwal Urban Art Festival – now into its seventh edition – is the perfect antidote to the high art overload of Singapore Art Week.

Check out street art collective RSCLS’ Flipside show, where 12 artists have been challenged to each create two works on one canvas.

If you are the crafty type, drop in at the Black Market where artists and makers will share their skills on everything from fixing a bike to silkscreen printing.

And what is an urban art festival without music? There will be two music events at the Multipurpose Hall. Catch Singaporean acts – indie/math rock band woes and electronic artist Fauxe – alongside Thailand’s Astronauts (featuring Lukpeach)and Indonesia’s Reality Club from 5 to 9pm.

Singaporean dance duo ScRach MarcS takes over from 9pm for RE:union Party, a reimagining of the block party with dance performances and battles.

Where: Aliwal Arts Centre, 28 Aliwal Road

MRT: Bugis

When: Saturday, noon till late

Admission: Free

Info: str.sg/wyV3

Lasting Charms: Fan Shao Hua Solo Exhibition