Arts Picks: Aliwal Urban Art Festival, Fan Shao Hua and Growing Home

Aliwal Urban Art Festival 2023
The freewheeling, slightly chaotic, but always energetic vibe of the Aliwal Urban Art Festival – now into its seventh edition – is the perfect antidote to the high art overload of Singapore Art Week.
Check out street art collective RSCLS’ Flipside show, where 12 artists have been challenged to each create two works on one canvas.
If you are the crafty type, drop in at the Black Market where artists and makers will share their skills on everything from fixing a bike to silkscreen printing.
And what is an urban art festival without music? There will be two music events at the Multipurpose Hall. Catch Singaporean acts – indie/math rock band woes and electronic artist Fauxe – alongside Thailand’s Astronauts (featuring Lukpeach)and Indonesia’s Reality Club from 5 to 9pm.
Singaporean dance duo ScRach MarcS takes over from 9pm for RE:union Party, a reimagining of the block party with dance performances and battles.
Where: Aliwal Arts Centre, 28 Aliwal Road
MRT: Bugis
When: Saturday, noon till late
Admission: Free
Info: str.sg/wyV3
Lasting Charms: Fan Shao Hua Solo Exhibition
This solo show by Guangzhou-born Singaporean artist Fan Shao Hua is massive, with more than 50 works spread through the cavernous spaces of ArtSafe.
There does not seem to be much curation in this show, which lacks captions and very loosely organises the works into Singaporean, flowers and nature themes.
Fan, the winner of UOB’s Painting of the Year in 2000, has a knack for capturing portraits of everyday folk, and those works are the standouts in this show.
A cluster of paintings of samsui women portray the weathered faces and sinewy limbs of these pioneering women, while a scene of a crowd watching street opera features a cheeky baby in a sling peering at the viewer.
His birds and animals are drawn with energy and verve, but set against oddly flat backgrounds that look like computer wallpaper.
Visitors might want to take note that while the address states Changi South Street 2, the entrance is actually at Changi South Avenue 2.
Where: ArtSafe Exhibition Hall, Level 3 U-Freight Logistics Centre, No. 8 Changi South Street 2
MRT: Expo
When: Till Feb 28, Mondays to Saturdays, 11am to 6pm, closed on Sundays and public holidays
Admission: Free
Info: www.artsafesg.com
Growing Home
Arts lovers can have their say in this interactive showcase at the Arts House where the National Arts Council is soliciting feedback about The Arts Plan. The first Our SG Arts Plan (2018-2022) was derailed somewhat by the pandemic.
This second Arts Plan aims to map the nation’s arts scene from 2023 to 2027.
There are four activity stations where visitors can try their hand at silkscreen printing and co-creating digital art. Collect stamps at all four stops to get a limited-edition badge and offer your feedback for a chance to win a staycation.
The exhibition will move to One Punggol Celebration Square from Feb 10 to 12.
Where: The Arts House, 1 Old Parliament Lane
MRT: Raffles Place/City Hall
When: Till Sunday
Admission: Free
Info: str.sg/wFYS