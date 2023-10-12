Arts Picks: NGS video art exhibition, 88th anniversary of Society of Chinese Artists, Myat Kyawt

See Me, See You Part 2

National Gallery Singapore’s (NGS) first South-east Asia video art exhibition continues, as it introduces five new works by Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia artists based on their early pieces which have not been shown in decades.

They include Indonesian Heri Dono’s use of videos to reference wayang kulit and the cloak-and-dagger politics of the Suharto regime (1966 to 1998), titled Hoping To Hear From You Soon (1992).

Malaysia-based Ray Langenbach’s The Language Lesson (1989) is a product of the artist’s experiences living abroad, involving two rattan mannequins asking unanswered questions in Malay and English.

As with the first edition, these early works of regional video art resemble installations that incorporate video elements, rather than having screens as their centrepiece.

There is a nature theme too, with, for instance, Indonesian artist Krisna Murti’s 12 Hours In The life Of Agung Rai, The Dancer (1993) using dried leaves found in Singapore; and Singapore’s Vincent Leow fashioning tree branches from painted steel in Dream World (1990).