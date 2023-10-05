Arts Picks: LKY: The Experience, Malay gelek dance showcase, Objectifs’ Women In Film & Photography

LKY: The Experience
Celebrate the 100th anniversary of former Singapore prime minister Lee Kuan Yew’s birth with a multi-room immersive experience of his life.
Created by home-grown company Lucid Experiences, responsible for events such as Stranger Things: The Encounter and The Bubble Tea Factory, this experience reimagines both iconic and lesser-known moments of the story of Mr Lee.
Founder Tan Weiting, 36, says: “It’s by far our most ambitious and meaningful undertaking. We started conceptualising more than a year ago because we had to do a lot of homework on this, going through mountains of books and media pieces, and working with research consultants to make sure the stories were fact-based.”
Taking up 17,000 sq ft across three levels, LKY: The Experience is separated into three zones complete with interactive installations, multimedia displays and hands-on activities.
A free segment of the experience is a showcase of 100 video interviews with people on whom Mr Lee’s life has left a lasting impression, such as his former tailor and chef, as well as actors who starred as the politician on screen and stage.
While some creative liberties were taken in the designs of the rooms, particularly where photos of Mr Lee’s early life were unavailable, the team used other references to create spaces that were a reflection of the times.
The blend of entertainment and education frames Mr Lee in a new light, as someone more than just a political figure and leader.
Mr Tan says: “Something that left an impression on me was how he cared for Mrs Lee towards the end of her life. He made it a point to end work at a certain time to go home and read her poems or the day’s news. It was touching and romantic, a true devotion.”
Where: 11 Prinsep Link
MRT: Bencoolen/Bras Basah
When: Friday until Dec 31, 10am to 8pm daily (last entry at 7.30pm)
Admission: From $18
Info: lkyexperience.com
Gelek: Corporeal Footprints & Projecting Identity
The Malay word “gelek” describes a movement of the hips from side to side, often found in traditional Malay dances and dangdut (folk music).
Gelek: Corporeal Footprints & Projecting Identity uses its storied history involving sexuality and cultural taboos to investigate the politics of gender and identity.
A sequel to Jaget (2018), this showcase features six dances, presented in the format of two triple bills, that began development in 2021.
Among the choreographers are Syarifuddin Sahari, Lyn Hanis Rezuan and Afiq Noorazwa.
Split into themes of Corporeal Footprints and Projecting Identity, the two shows explore responses to environment and the introspection of identity through the landscape of contemporary dance. Each show will be followed by a dialogue, where audiences are invited to stay and ask questions.
Where: Black Box, Stamford Arts Centre, 155 Waterloo Street
MRT: Bencoolen/Bras Basah/Bugis
When: Oct 12 and 13, 8pm; Oct 14, 11am and 5pm
Admission: From $39
Info: gelek-2023.peatix.com
Women In Film & Photography 2023
Loss, community, resilience and empowerment are among the stories told through visual works by 25 female artists from across South, South-east and East Asia.
An annual celebration of extraordinary, ground-breaking work by women photographers and film-makers, this seventh edition includes works by Van-Nhi Nguyen, winner of 2023’s Aperture Portfolio Prize Award, and Taniya Sarkar, the 2022 winner of the W. Eugene Smith Grant.
The showcase opened in September and held three short film screenings then. It will hold a paid woodblock printing workshop with Indian contemporary artist Sunaina Bhalla on Oct 21. There are still available spots.
Since 2015, this showcase by Objectifs has presented the works of more than 100 visual artists, commissioned six new works and hosted 13 artists-in-residence.
Where: Chapel Gallery, Objectifs, 155 Middle Road
MRT: Bencoolen/Bras Basah/Bugis
When: Until Nov 5, Tuesdays to Saturdays, noon to 7pm; Sundays, noon to 4pm
Admission: Free
Info: www.objectifs.com.sg/wifp2023