Arts Picks: LKY: The Experience, Malay gelek dance showcase, Objectifs’ Women In Film & Photography

LKY: The Experience



Celebrate the 100th anniversary of former Singapore prime minister Lee Kuan Yew’s birth with a multi-room immersive experience of his life.

Created by home-grown company Lucid Experiences, responsible for events such as Stranger Things: The Encounter and The Bubble Tea Factory, this experience reimagines both iconic and lesser-known moments of the story of Mr Lee.

Founder Tan Weiting, 36, says: “It’s by far our most ambitious and meaningful undertaking. We started conceptualising more than a year ago because we had to do a lot of homework on this, going through mountains of books and media pieces, and working with research consultants to make sure the stories were fact-based.”

Taking up 17,000 sq ft across three levels, LKY: The Experience is separated into three zones complete with interactive installations, multimedia displays and hands-on activities.

A free segment of the experience is a showcase of 100 video interviews with people on whom Mr Lee’s life has left a lasting impression, such as his former tailor and chef, as well as actors who starred as the politician on screen and stage.

While some creative liberties were taken in the designs of the rooms, particularly where photos of Mr Lee’s early life were unavailable, the team used other references to create spaces that were a reflection of the times.

The blend of entertainment and education frames Mr Lee in a new light, as someone more than just a political figure and leader.

Mr Tan says: “Something that left an impression on me was how he cared for Mrs Lee towards the end of her life. He made it a point to end work at a certain time to go home and read her poems or the day’s news. It was touching and romantic, a true devotion.”

Where: 11 Prinsep Link

MRT: Bencoolen/Bras Basah

When: Friday until Dec 31, 10am to 8pm daily (last entry at 7.30pm)

Admission: From $18

Info: lkyexperience.com

