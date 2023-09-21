Arts Picks: Street artists tackle Chinese myths, Mud Rock’s Clay Camp, STPI turns 21

Modern Wisdoms
This quirky show at Art Outreach, curated by Zarina Muhammad, brings together an unconventional pairing.
Sets of deconsecrated statues from Say Tian Hng Buddha Shop take pride of place on three shelves scattered through the gallery. These mythical characters of Sun Wukong (the Monkey King) and child warrior Nezha serve as inspiration for three artists who will be creating murals across three walls.
Street artist Antz is working on a mural depicting Huaguo Mountain, the birthplace of Sun Wukong, while Lewis Choo’s Nezha-inspired piece will incorporate a mounted wood panel and a sculpture. Artist Chris Chai, known for his monochrome works employing geometric motifs, completes the trio.
The fun part is that visitors will get to see the artists in action, working on their murals for the duration of the exhibition. Living up to the gallery’s name, the artists will also happily share information about the work and their practice.
Word of warning: Be prepared for aerosol fumes as the artists use spray paints. Even though there is an exhaust fan and ventilation pipe, the gallery still smells like chemicals.
Once the murals are completed, they will be documented with high-resolution photographs and prints offered for sale. Fans can order customised prints that zoom in on their favourite elements of the murals, sized according to their needs.
Where: Art Outreach, 01-06 Gillman Barracks, 5 Lock Road
MRT: Labrador Park
When: Till Oct 24, 11am to 7pm daily
Admission: Free
Info: www.artoutreachsingapore.org
Clay Camp
Mud Rock Ceramics is a familiar name, not just to pottery fans but also foodies who have encountered its sturdily elegant crockery in many of Singapore’s best restaurants.
The studio is turning 10 and celebrating its anniversary with a week-long Clay Camp, which will offer something for everyone.
Pottery enthusiasts can sign up for masterclasses with award-winning ceramicists Greg Daly, Janet DeBoos and Zhang Liming. These artists will also conduct a guided tour of the Asian Civilisations Museum’s Tang shipwreck display for Clay Camp participants.
Aficionados will also want to check out The Masters’ Show, open to the public, which highlights the works of Daly, DeBoos, Somluk Pantiboon and Cultural Medallion recipient Iskandar Jalil.
There will also be the obligatory birthday party, Campfire In The Jungle, which will be held at the dragon kiln, complete with live music, butoh dance and a live firing demonstration by Zhang.
Where: Various locations
When: Sept 27 to Oct 3, various times
Admission: From $40 to $320 from Eventbrite (go to www.eventbrite.sg)
Info: www.mudrockceramics.com
21 Years: A Story In Multiple Parts
After a rocky start, STPI – Creative Workshop & Gallery has gone on to establish itself internationally as a workshop and gallery to be reckoned with.
Its artist residency programme has hosted renowned artists including South Korea’s Do Ho Suh, the Philippines’ Pacita Abad as well as pioneer Singapore artists such as Chua Ek Kay and Han Sai Por.
This new show looks back at the institution’s 21 years with a wide-ranging selection of more than 30 artworks created by over 20 artists.
What is intriguing is how the workshop’s singular focus on one medium – paper – has influenced these artists’ practice. Besides highlighting the works created in collaboration with STPI’s skilled print- and paper-makers, the show will also look at the evolution of the institution with photographs and a timeline.
Budding collectors might also want to look for new buys. While some of these artists’ usual works may be priced beyond their reach, the works created at STPI are relatively affordable.
Where: STPI – Creative Workshop & Gallery, 41 Robertson Quay
MRT: Fort Canning
When: Next Monday to Oct 15; Mondays to Saturdays, 10am to 7pm; Sundays, 11am to 5pm; closed on public holidays
Admission: Free
Info: www.stpi.com.sg