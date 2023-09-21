Arts Picks: Street artists tackle Chinese myths, Mud Rock’s Clay Camp, STPI turns 21

Modern Wisdoms

This quirky show at Art Outreach, curated by Zarina Muhammad, brings together an unconventional pairing.

Sets of deconsecrated statues from Say Tian Hng Buddha Shop take pride of place on three shelves scattered through the gallery. These mythical characters of Sun Wukong (the Monkey King) and child warrior Nezha serve as inspiration for three artists who will be creating murals across three walls.

Street artist Antz is working on a mural depicting Huaguo Mountain, the birthplace of Sun Wukong, while Lewis Choo’s Nezha-inspired piece will incorporate a mounted wood panel and a sculpture. Artist Chris Chai, known for his monochrome works employing geometric motifs, completes the trio.

The fun part is that visitors will get to see the artists in action, working on their murals for the duration of the exhibition. Living up to the gallery’s name, the artists will also happily share information about the work and their practice.

Word of warning: Be prepared for aerosol fumes as the artists use spray paints. Even though there is an exhaust fan and ventilation pipe, the gallery still smells like chemicals.

Once the murals are completed, they will be documented with high-resolution photographs and prints offered for sale. Fans can order customised prints that zoom in on their favourite elements of the murals, sized according to their needs.

Where: Art Outreach, 01-06 Gillman Barracks, 5 Lock Road

MRT: Labrador Park

When: Till Oct 24, 11am to 7pm daily

Admission: Free

Info: www.artoutreachsingapore.org

