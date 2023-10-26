Arts Picks: Mint museum’s new screening room, The Opera People, Singapore ceramicists on show

The Conjuring at Mint Lumens

If the mystery of a haunted doll in supernatural horror film The Conjuring (2013) already gives you the chills, try watching it with a life-size plushie next to you in a vintage toy museum.

This Halloween, you will get a chance to amp up the horror at the Mint Museum of Toys’ newly launched screening room, Mint Lumens, as it is being inaugurated with a screening of Australian director James Wan’s blockbuster film. The free-seating screening room can accommodate 50 to 80 people.

Before showtime, expect a tour of the museum’s spooky horror toy collection – with highlights such as a Frankenstein costume and a mask made in the United States in the 1960s – and a curated wine-tasting session at this 4½-hour programme.

In the future, visitors can expect screenings on the first Friday and last Saturday of every month, as well as on special occasions such as Valentine’s Day.

American director Tim Burton’s Edward Scissorhands (1990) is slated for screening on Dec 23, and the museum has invited the public to vote on its January selection.

Some of the screenings will draw inspiration from the museum’s toy collection, which includes items from more than 40 countries. Guests can take home a nostalgic wind-up toy after the film screening.

In the spirit of an unconventional toy museum, audiences will get to see professional cosplayers rock up on curated Instagram-worthy movie-inspired sets before the film.

When: Friday, 5 to 9.30pm

Where: Mint Museum of Toys, 26 Seah Street

MRT: Bugis

Admission: $60

Info: emint.com/mint-lumens

