Arts Picks: Jazz at the Esplanade, composer Kelly Tang’s new work and fabric art exhibition

Cecile Mclorin Salvant and Sullivan Fortner; Fred Hersch

Jazz fans are in for a treat in the coming weeks as the Esplanade is bringing some heavy hitters in the genre for its Mosaic Music series and Jazz In July programme.

My first pick is Cecile McLorin Salvant, a Thelonious Monk Jazz Competition and Grammy Award winner whose wide-ranging voice is an absolute marvel.

The French-American singer’s musical trajectory has been intriguing – moving from straight jazz in early albums WomanChild (2013) and For One To Love (2015) to more contemporary recent offerings such as Ghost Song (2022), with an ethereal take on Kate Bush’s Wuthering Heights; and Melusine (2023), which explores the European myth of the female water serpent.

Technically precise in her delivery and academically inclined in her song selection, Salvant’s concert promises to be an intimate affair that covers both classics and her originals.

She will be accompanied by pianist Sullivan Fortner for her two-night engagement. Hardcore fans may want to top up their tickets for a behind-the-scenes conversation with both musicians on July 1 at 3pm.

The immediate standout in the Jazz In July programme is veteran pianist Fred Hersch, whose lucid, crystalline playing bears the influence of the legendary Bill Evans. His two-night solo piano gigs will showcase his signature style as a lyric and attentive interpreter of jazz classics.

Contemporary jazz fans will want to check out the other Jazz In July offering, trumpeter Marquis Hill, another Thelonious Monk Competition winner and one of the young leading lights of the current New York jazz scene.

Where: Esplanade Recital Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive

MRT: Esplanade/City Hall

When: Cecile McLorin Salvant And Sullivan Fortner, June 30 and July 1, 8pm; Fred Hersch, July 30, 4 and 7.30pm; Marquis Hill, July 7, 8pm

Admission: From $30.40

Info: str.sg/i3Di; str.sg/i3DS

