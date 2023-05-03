Get ready for crowded arts events calendar from May to July

SINGAPORE – Brace yourself for a barrage of arts, culture and heritage events happening over the next three months.

After three years of venue and border closures paired with stop-start reopenings, the official return to Dorscon Green has seen event organisers diving back into programming with a vengeance.

Arts fans will have already noticed the gradual increase in events in 2023.

May will see an onslaught with no fewer than five festivals, including the Esplanade’s Flipside, the Asian Festival of Children’s Content and the Gallery Children’s Biennale. The Singapore HeritageFest has already kicked off this week while the Singapore International Festival of Arts is gearing up for the end of the month.

As expected, many programmes, such as Singapore Ballet’s Peter & Blue’s Birthday Party 2023, are targeted at children and families because of the upcoming June school holidays, but there are also plenty of choices for teenagers and young adults.

The Asian Film Archive, for example, has a slate of films focusing on young people and politics in its Coming Of Rage: Asian Youth And Politics On Screen from June 2 to 23.

The Straits Times Life is putting together an online calendar to help everyone – from parents with young kids to young culture vultures – navigate the onslaught. With the June holidays looming, more family-friendly activities will be added to the line-up at the end of May.

In the meantime, here is a brief sampler of what audiences can expect.

Family-friendly fun

Flipside