Arts picks: Gallery weekend and Schubert’s Winterreise

AGAS’ SG Gallery Weekend

Art lovers can look forward to exhibitions by about 35 galleries in the Gillman Barracks arts enclave, city centre and other parts of the island.

At Gillman Barracks, head to Ota Fine Arts for an exhibition by artists Zai Kuning and Azizan Paiman. Invisible Border, as the show is titled, celebrates the friendship between the two artists, who are based in Singapore and Malaysia respectively.

Highlights in the City Hall area range from artcommune gallery’s showcase of prints and sculptures by the late Singapore artist Chng Seok Tin to Ode To Art’s exhibition of works by Lim Tze Peng, Fernando Botero and other artists.