Arts picks: Gallery weekend and Schubert’s Winterreise

AGAS’ SG Gallery Weekend
Art lovers can look forward to exhibitions by about 35 galleries in the Gillman Barracks arts enclave, city centre and other parts of the island.
At Gillman Barracks, head to Ota Fine Arts for an exhibition by artists Zai Kuning and Azizan Paiman. Invisible Border, as the show is titled, celebrates the friendship between the two artists, who are based in Singapore and Malaysia respectively.
Highlights in the City Hall area range from artcommune gallery’s showcase of prints and sculptures by the late Singapore artist Chng Seok Tin to Ode To Art’s exhibition of works by Lim Tze Peng, Fernando Botero and other artists.
You can also visit the studio of acclaimed sculptor Han Sai Por at STPI – Creative Workshop & Gallery in Robertson Quay, and check out paintings by Singaporean artist Jamie Tan at Art Porters Gallery in Spottiswoode Park.
The gallery weekend, now in its second edition, is an initiative of the Art Galleries Association Singapore (AGAS).
Where: Various locations
When: Saturday and Sunday, various timings
Admission: Free
Info: https://str.sg/agas2022
Pameran Poskad
This exhibition brings together more than 4,500 postcard-size artworks by people from all walks of life.
The event, now in its eighth edition, involves some 500 artists and will also feature plasticine-painting and eco-casting workshops. It is organised by curators Seah Tzi-Yan and Jimmy Chua.
Running alongside Pameran Poskad is a showcase of small works by 25 South-east Asian artists, including Ezzam Rahman, Robert Zhao and Sujak Rahman. The aim is to make more affordable, good quality art available to the public.
Where: Ion Art gallery, Level 4 Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn
MRT: Orchard
When: Dec 3 to 11, various timings for workshops
Admission: Free. $10 to $25 for workshops (registration required)
Info: www.pameranposkad.com
A Winter’s Journey
Soprano Teng Xiang Ting and pianist Vincent Chen will perform Franz Schubert’s Winterreise.
The famous song cycle, which was written near the end of the Austrian composer’s short life, represents a winter’s journey by a young man who grieves for his lost love and falls into existential despair.
The recital is complemented by an exhibition of art by therapists who were reflecting on their experiences with their clients. Presented by VocaSong Ensemble and Solace Art Psychotherapy, the programmes aim to raise awareness of the importance of mental health and the way the arts can help people heal.
Where: Chamber (music recital) and Gallery II (exhibition), The Arts House, 1 Old Parliament Lane
MRT: City Hall
When: Recital – Dec 3, 7 to 8.30pm; exhibition – Dec 2, 7 to 10pm, Dec 3 and 4, 10am to 10pm. There will be a post-concert forum on Dec 3, 8.30pm, and an artists’ talk on Dec 4, 4.30pm
Admission: Free for exhibition; $48 for recital (a 15 per cent Black Friday discount is available with the promo code AWJVSEBF, valid till Nov 27).
Info: https://str.sg/w9EF