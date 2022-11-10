Arts picks: Exhibitions by three women artists spotlight the environment, the female gaze and mental health

Clean The Unseen

By creating art inspired by urban waste, Malaysian artist Umibaizurah Mahir addresses the over-consumption of natural resources in many societies today.

In her solo exhibition at the Art Seasons gallery, Clean The Unseen, mixed-media collages appear to have contemporary culture references cut out from old magazines. Called Afterwork, the series is described in a statement as “delving into humans’ over-consumption and excess materialism”.

In Still Life, another series of artworks, what seems to be precious finds from an archaeological dig are, in fact, artful assemblages of urban detritus. Perhaps they will be priceless someday, if they survive the apocalypse that the artist hints will come when all natural resources are depleted.

Where: Art Seasons, 03-02 Cideco Industrial Complex, 50 Genting Lane

MRT: Potong Pasir

When: Till Dec 3, Tuesdays to Fridays, 11am to 7pm; Saturdays, 11.30am to 5.30pm; closed on Sundays and Mondays

Admission: Free

Info: www.artseasonsgallery.com

