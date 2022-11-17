Arts Picks: OCBC’s artsy outlet, Louis Soliano’s 80th birthday bash and The Sound Of Music

OCBC Premier Banking at Wisma Atria



Tucked into a spacious corner on the fourth floor of Wisma Atria is an intriguing bank outlet that uses books and art to set itself apart. Housed under the umbrella of OCBC Bank is a BookXcess outlet, artwork curated by Art Porters, designer furniture by Scene Shang, a tiny homeware display by Crane Living and a cafe.

BookXcess specialises in remaindered books, print copies which have not sold well and hence sold by publishers to retailers at a discounted price. This means the books at this bookshop are cheap. You can grab a copy of Suzanne Collins’ Mockingjay for $7.99, for example, or a fat coffee-table book about The Wonders Of The World at $30.99.

The drawback here is that the books are displayed without any discernable order, so you get kids’ books next to coffee-table books. So this space is strictly for book lovers in a bargain-hunting mood who do not mind serendipity playing the defining role in their book choices.

The art curated by Art Porters is more focused. When I visited, there were charming pieces from Indonesian fabric artist Mulyana, who specialises in crocheted works. There were three of his quirky Mogus, octopus-like creatures, hanging in a corner and larger coral reef-inspired soft sculptures on display.

Home-grown lifestyle brand Scene Shang’s cosy corner features its sleek furniture laid out in a homey living room and study set-up, with Malaysian artist Arthur P.Y. Ting’s signature Peranakan shophouse works dotting the walls.

While it might not be a destination for hardcore arts lovers, the presence of books and art does serve to create a luxe ambience for banking customers.

Where: 04-01 Wisma Atria, 435 Orchard Road

When: 11am to 7pm daily

MRT: Orchard

Admission: Free

Louis Soliano At 80

Jazz drummer and singer Louis Soliano celebrates his 80th birthday with a concert organised by another home-grown jazz legend, Jeremy Monteiro. Soliano, a Cultural Medallion recipient, will be joined by a starry line-up of guests, including fellow Cultural Medallion recipient Rahimah Rahim. Younger guests include other stalwarts on the local jazz scene, such as singers Joanna Dong and Melissa Tham, as well as drummer Tamagoh.