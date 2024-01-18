Arts Picks: Dance films at *Scape, design show at Peranakan Museum, Textures literary festival

MOV:MENT at *Scape



As part of comma – a festival that celebrates the creative enclave of youth groups and subcultures in the Somerset area – six dance films will be on show at *Scape.

A highlight is a film directed by Liz Sergeant Tan and Jeremy Ho titled I Summon You. Tan is the daughter of the late Christina Sergeant, an American theatre director who was the artistic director at the Singapore Theatre Repertory Showcase.

Tan, 30, the film’s choreographer and performer, says of making it: “It felt a lot like moving through glue sometimes. There were many painful memories I had to work through to find workable images. There were also many beautiful memories I rediscovered.”

Other films on loop include one on the post-war Japanese avant-garde dance form known as butoh, a film which explores the human body and its sculptural forms; and a piece on embodying intergenerational trauma through movement.

The festival runs at *Scape till Jan 28 and includes live performances, a community art project and street dance masterclasses. A festival village at *Scape Playspace will feature crafting, thrifting, zine-making and other hands-on activities.

Where: *Scape, 03-07 to 03-09, 2 Orchard Link

MRT: Somerset

When: Till Jan 28, 1 to 8pm, Thursdays to Sundays only

Admission: Free

Info: www.scape.sg/venue/movment-lab

Likeables: Exhibition by Studio Juju

